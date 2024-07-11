Where to watch stage 13 of the 2024 Tour de France

Eurosport 1 & ITV4, from 12.30pm Friday

Best bet

Wout van Aert to win stage13

1pt each-way 11-1 bet365

Tour de France predictions

Biniam Girmay underlined that he is the fastest sprinter at this year's Tour de France with a third victory of an increasingly memorable race for the Eritrean on Thursday.

Girmay, a 5-1 winner for Racing Post Sport's Joe Champion, holds a 111-point advantage over Jasper Philipsen in the points classification and is now 1-10 to follow the Belgian as winner of the green jersey.

Primoz Roglic's dreams of becoming a winner of all three Grand Tours look to be over after he lost more than two minutes following a crash late in the stage. He trails Tour leader Tadej Pogacar, who finished safely in the peloton, by four minutes and 42 seconds and is now sixth on general classification.

Girmay will have a great chance to chalk up a fourth stage success on Friday with another sprint finish on the cards as the Tour heads to regular calling point Pau in the shadows of the Pyrenees.

It’s one of only two real remaining opportunities for the speedsters and the sprint teams are sure to control matters, especially with the GC protagonists getting ready for two huge days in the mountains this weekend.

There is a more than a hint of similarity to stage three, which was won by Girmay, and it’s difficult to oppose the points-classification leader on what we have seen.

Stage 13 favourite Philipsen continues to blow hot and cold, and so too does Mark Cavendish.

If there is a rider to stop in-form Girmay then it could be Wout van Aert, who has been getting closer to a tenth stage win of his Tour career.

Van Aert’s condition was an unknown coming into the race following a heavy crash at the end of March, but he was third on stage one and has begun the second week with fourth place to Philipsen on Tuesday and second yesterday, so he could be an each-way alternative to 11-4 shot Girmay if he can get his tactics spot on.



