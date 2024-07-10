Where to watch stage 12 of the Tour de France

Binian Girmay to win stage 12

1pt 5-1 bet365

Tour de France stage 12 predictions

Tadej Pogacar retained his lead in the general classification on stage 11 of the Tour de France but not his status as race favourite after defending champion Jonas Vingegaard sprang a surprise to outsprint his great rival in the Massif Central on Wednesday.

Pogacar led the betting for stage 11, a 211 kilometre route from Evaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran, and his UAE Team Emirates teammates produced a display of power to reel in a doomed breakaway before Pogacar launched a typically bold attack on the Puy Mary.

The yellow jersey put 30 seconds between himself and Visma-Lease a Bike's Vingegaard at one point but the Dane battled back to bridge the gap over the final climbs before pipping the Slovene to the post on the uphill drag to the line.

While Vingegaard remains one minute and 14 seconds adrift in the general classification, bookmakers were suitably impressed by the 27-year-old's performance and he's now 10-11 to claim a third Tour title with Pogacar out to 11-10.

Stage 12 looks like one for the sprinters but there are a trio of category four climbs on the 203.6 km run into Villeneuve-sur-Lot, where Jasper Philipsen will be hoping to make it two wins in three days.

Philipsen is unlikely to be dropped on the climbs but Biniam Girmay, the leader of the points classification and a two-time stage winner at this Tour, could have the better legs after negotiating the up-and-down terrain and he's taken to strike the latest blow in the battle for the green jersey.

