Tour de France: stage ten predictions

After the chaos of the gravel on Sunday, the Tour de France resumes with what should be the most sedate stage of the entire race.

Starting out in Orleans, the 187km stage features just 925m of vertical gain and, unless the winds blow or heavy rain falls, it should be easy for the sprinters' teams to control.

Echelons could easily form if winds whip across the French countryside, just as they did when the Tour last finished in Saint-Amand-Montrond in 2013.

Mark Cavendish held off Peter Sagan on that occasion and Cav, who now has a record 35 stage wins to his name following his success on Wednesday, could be the man to focus on again.

No rider had an easy time of things on Sunday but the Manx Missile will have been looking at this stage ever since his record-breaking success on stage five, when he won with something to spare.

Stage favourite Jasper Philipsen doesn't look quite as sharp as he did when sweeping to the green jersey last year while his Alpecin–Deceuninck team have not looked as organised as they did last summer.

Current points classification leader Biniam Girmay undoubtedly has a chance, although the Eritrean, who is the only rider at this year's race to win two stages, may have benefited from a slightly stiffer finish.

Girmay cannot be discounted but the way in which Cavendish overhauled Eddy Merckx to become the winningmost rider in the Tour's history hinted that the British veteran may not be done with just yet.

