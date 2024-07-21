2025 Tour de France odds: Pogacar 1-2 to claim Tour repeat and 4-1 for Olympic glory

Tadej Pogacar is 1-2 to win a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 after he confirmed himself as the dominant rider in this year's edition with a sixth stage win in the closing time-trial from Monaco to Nice.

Victory in Nice cemented the Slovene's dominance on the race as he claimed his third Tour title with a margin of six minutes and 17 seconds over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Remco Evenepoel was third and took the young rider classification on his Tour de France debut, Richard Carapaz claimed the mountains prize and Biniam Girmay's historic performance earned him the points jersey after winning three sprint stages.

The Tour may have missed out on a trip to Paris but Pogacar and plenty of others will now head to the French capital for the Olympics, with Saturday's time-trial followed by the road race on August 3.

Pogacar will miss the time-trial but has an entry for the road race and will be determined to better the bronze he picked up in Tokyo.

The 25-year-old is 4-1 to win road gold in Paris, with the Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel a best price of 10-3 and Denmark's Mads Pedersen 5-1.

