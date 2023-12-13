West Indies v England second T20 predictions and cricket betting tips: Rashid can star for tourists

Where to watch West Indies v England

Live on TNT Sports 4, 5.30pm Thursday

Best bet

Adil Rashid top England wicket-taker

1pt 7-2 bet365 , Hills

Shai Hope to score over 21.5 runs

2pts 5-6 Coral , Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

West Indies v England predictions

After a 2-1 defeat in the recent ODI series, England's tour of the West Indies went from bad to worse on Tuesday evening when a middle-order collapse contributed to a four-wicket loss in the opening T20 of this five-match series.

The tourists were unable to defend 171 in Barbados but they get the chance to redeem themselves in the first of two matches which take place at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

The Windies have a poor record at this venue, losing four of six T20s they've played there including a 3-2 series loss to South Africa in 2021, so Jos Buttler's men will be hopeful they can get back on track.

One man who didn't let England down in Barbados was veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who kept things typically tight to claim 2-25 as five of the six dismissed West Indians fell to spin bowlers – Rehan Ahmed claimed three of the other four wickets.

Rashid picked up his 99th and 100th T20 international scalps at the Kensington Oval and he looks a value bet to top the wickets column on a ground where Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the leading bowler for South Africa in the 2021 series.

West Indies one-day captain Shai Hope replicated his fine batting form from the 50-over series in the shorter format on Tuesday, anchoring the hosts' innings with a composed 36 from 30 balls.

Hope, who also struck 109 not out, 68 and 15 in the ODI series, is growing as a T20 batsman and was the leading runscorer in the Caribbean Premier League this season, helping the Guyana Amazon Warriors to claim the title.

England are seemingly struggling to dismiss the 30-year-old Barbadian, who should eclipse the 21.5 total runs line offered by Coral and Ladbrokes.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.