Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte predictions and boxing betting tips: Comeback victory expected for Garcia

Where to watch Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte

DAZN, coverage starts 1am Sunday

Best bets for Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte

Ryan Garcia to win by decision or technical decision

2pts 10-3 bet365

Ryan Garcia v Oscar Duarte Odds

Ryan Garcia 1-4

Oscar Duarte 10-3

Draw 20-1

Where to watch Michael Conlan v Jordan Gill

DAZN, coverage starts 7pm, Saturday

Best bets for Michael Conlan v Jordan Gill

Michael Conlan to win in rounds nine to 12

1pt 16-5 Hills

Michael Conlan v Jordan Gill Odds

Michael Conlan 1-7

Jordan Gill 11-2

Draw 20-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte & Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill predictions

There are two fights involving boxers on the comeback trail taking place on Saturday night, as Belfast’s Michael Conlan has a hometown bout against Jordan Gill before Ryan Garcia faces a stern examination of his credentials against Oscar Duarte in Houston.

Conlan was last seen being stopped in the fifth round by Luis Alberto Lopez when trying to land the IBF featherweight belt in May while Garcia returns for the first time since losing his unbeaten record to Gervonta Davis a month earlier.

Conlan is 1-7 to beat Gill, who hasn’t fought for over a year, and this looks a very winnable assignment for the hometown favourite as he begins to rebuild his career.

Garcia, meanwhile, has opted to jump straight back in against a top-class opponent and will need to be at his best to overcome the 26-1-1 Duarte.

With Conlan a prohibitive price to claim victory, the 16-5 about the 32-year-old triumphing between rounds nine and 12 looks worth taking.

Both of Gill’s defeats have come via stoppage, including a fourth-round TKO defeat to Kiko Martinez in his last outing. Conlan has a modest stoppage record – nine of his 18 wins have come inside the distance – but he still has enough quality to end this in the later rounds.

Garcia’s clash with Duarte is a little harder to unpick as King Ry has an excellent stoppage rate, with 19 of his 23 wins coming inside the distance.

However, Duarte has title ambitions of his own and has never been stopped, nor has he even been knocked down, so this could be a rare points win for Garcia.

The 25-year-old is the technically superior fighter and should win comfortably on the judges' scorecards as Durate is durable enough to reach the final bell.

