Where to watch the London Marathon

BBC One, from 9.25am on Sunday

Women's race 9.25am

Men's race 10am

Best bet

Kenenisa Bekele to win men's marathon

1pt each-way 12-1 bet365

London Marathon predictions

There will be a sombre mood at the start of the elite races at the London Marathon following the death of last year's men's winner Kelvin Kiptum, who was killed in a car accident in February at the age of 25.

The Kenyan's passing will be suitably marked and it could be that both the men's and women's fields will be dominated by Ethiopians with the star runners already focused on July's Paris Olympics.

Tamirat Tola goes off favourite in the men's race following his victory in New York in November and he was third last year on this less testing course.

But many eyes will be on his fellow countryman, 41-year-old Kenenisa Bekele, who is looking to get the Olympics nod and broke the world veterans record in Valencia late last year.

Running in Monday's Boston Marathon would have been a lot tougher and he could stamp his ticket with a good finish.

The women's race looks to be favourite Tigist Assefa's to lose and the world record could be under threat even though she set it by thrashing the previous best by more than two minutes at Berlin in September with a blistering 2.11:53.

That was the second time she had won in the German capital on a flat route and with few undulations in London, there should not be any course concerns. Brigid Kosgei, champion in 2019 and 2020, is expected to be her closest rival.

