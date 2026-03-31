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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
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Free Bets
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Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
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Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
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Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
More
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Time to give Big Gossey his considerable due
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There just might be a Group 1 horse in the Lincoln
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My most magical moments as I sign off at the Post
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Profoundly touched by Chester Williams' inspiring story
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Home
Time to give Big Gossey his considerable due
Newsletters
Racecourse return sparks memories (and appetite)
Newsletters
My chance to play vicar for an owner with an awful lot to say
Newsletters
There just might be a Group 1 horse in the Lincoln
Newsletters
My chance to play vicar for an owner with an awful lot to say
Newsletters
There just might be a Group 1 horse in the Lincoln
Newsletters
Follow the hottest bumper run outside Cheltenham
Newsletters
My most magical moments as I sign off at the Post
Newsletters
Why this 10-1 bet for Royal Ascot could soon look very big
Newsletters
Profoundly touched by Chester Williams' inspiring story
Newsletters