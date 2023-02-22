Mick Fitzgerald: 'An awful lot of lads will have got a severe shock seeing the whip review results'
Mick Fitzgerald: "Jockeys have got no choice but to ride differently"Credit: Edward Whitaker
Former leading jump jockey Mick Fitzgerald believes the severe punishments handed out by the whip review committee on Wednesday will be "a shock to the system" for riders.
The man who won over 1,300 races in a 20-year career, including the Grand National on Rough Quest, is now a coach and has warned the jockeys in his care to be extra vigilant in light of the new rules.
A total of 19 jockeys were handed suspensions, with Lorcan Williams banned for 18 days for his ride on Makin'yourmindup at Haydock last Saturday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
David CarrReporter
Published on 22 February 2023Last updated 16:30, 22 February 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement