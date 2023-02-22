Mick Fitzgerald: 'An awful lot of lads will have got a severe shock seeing the whip review results'

Former leading jump jockey Mick Fitzgerald believes the severe punishments handed out by the whip review committee on Wednesday will be "a shock to the system" for riders.

The man who won over 1,300 races in a 20-year career, including the Grand National on Rough Quest, is now a coach and has warned the jockeys in his care to be extra vigilant in light of the new rules.

A total of 19 jockeys were handed suspensions, with Lorcan Williams banned for 18 days for his ride on Makin'yourmindup at Haydock last Saturday.