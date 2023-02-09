Johnson fears new whip rules will 'take centre stage' and overshadow Cheltenham Festival

The new whip rules taking centre stage and overshadowing the pinnacle of jumps racing is a big concern for former four-time champion jumps jockey Richard Johnson, who fears jockeys may struggle to cope with the new rules in the heat of the moment.

The widely criticised new rules, which prohibit the use of the whip above shoulder height, are set to come into force one month before the Cheltenham Festival on February 13 and Johnson is worried of their impact in the lead up to, and during, the meeting.

"We don't want to see the whip as the main point of conversation in the papers and on TV," said Johnson. "We never do, but especially not on Cheltenham week. We should be talking about the great performances from horses, jockeys and trainers, and I'm hoping the whip doesn't take centre stage."