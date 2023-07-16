'We'll have some big days with him' - The Foxes given major Group 1 targets after US raid

The Foxes came within touching distance of a Group 1 breakthrough in last week's $750,000 Belmont Derby and connections are dreaming of further international raids, although he could first return to the scene of his biggest triumph.

King Power Racing's three-year-old is being considered for the Juddmonte International at York's Ebor meeting next, over the same course and distance as his Dante win in May. He also has the option of dropping back to a mile for the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on August 13.

Connections are excited about the remainder of the season with the Andrew Balding-trained Churchill colt after his mighty effort in defeat in the US. Under Oisin Murphy, he came from the widest berth and was in rear for the most of the way but finished strongly to take second, a length behind Far Bridge.

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, said: "He's all good after the States. He should have won but that's how it goes in US racing. He was drawn 11 of 11 and missed the break, but they didn't go that quick and he made up an enormous amount of ground. He was the best horse and I think we're going to have a lot of fun and some big days with him.

"We've got international plans next year but I think we'll go to the Juddmonte International or Jacques le Marois next, depending on the ground. He needs it fast."

The Foxes did not look to thoroughly stay a mile and a half when a creditable fifth behind Auguste Rodin in the Derby before his Belmont run, which was over a mile and a quarter. He started the season off with a second-place finish in the Craven Stakes over a mile and a return to that distance could be imminent.

Donald added: "I think he's got the pace for a mile and, for stallion value, to win or even be placed over a mile in a Group 1 race is helpful for his future prospects.

"Next year we'll be considering races in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Dubai. There are all sorts of options and he's an ideal horse for that."

Read more:

'I have to give him all the credit' - Fozzy Stack praised after breakthrough top-level success in Belmont Oaks

Saratoga Oaks next on the agenda for Aspen Grove as Fozzy Stack revels in first top-level success

'He might have the speed for five furlongs' - our expert weighs in on Shaquille's magnificent July Cup success

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.