'He might have the speed for five furlongs' - our expert weighs in on Shaquille's magnificent July Cup success

The mercurial Shaquille missed the start in the Commonwealth Cup and did so, albeit to a lesser degree, again here. Once again, it did not stop him winning. The three-year-old's audacious mid-race move was fascinating to watch and he must now be regarded as one of the best sprinters around, but what did our expert Mark Brown make of it?

1 Shaquille

Shaquille had come from last place to win the Commonwealth Cup and did so again on this first start against older rivals, having repeated his party trick of jumping in the air as the stalls opened. He looked to have pulled his chance away, quickly carting his way forward early on, and it was striking how well he kept going, albeit hanging left in the latter stages. This bare form is nothing amazing for the top level, but to win back-to-back Group 1s while doing so much wrong shows he's an exceptionally talented colt, and it'd be fascinating to see just how highly he could rate with a more professional display. He might have the speed for five furlongs, yet he sees out this trip strongly. His next start could come in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville in August.

2 Run To Freedom

Run To Freedom reversed form with the third, helped by the rain and just taking second despite hanging. He's not straightforward but is capable of high-class sprint form when getting his conditions, and it'll likely be the Haydock Sprint Cup next.

3 Kinross

Kinross, a two-time Group 1 winner last autumn, including when beating this runner-up readily on Champions Day at Ascot, looked in need of the run on his reappearance at Royal Ascot and the softening ground was in his favour, but he was plenty keen enough early on and never looked like getting level with the winner. This wasn't his best form and he'll likely return to Goodwood next for the Lennox Stakes, a race he was just denied in last year but won in 2021.

Kinross: will have options over seven furlongs going forward Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

4 Art Power

Art Power ran much better than at Royal Ascot, when eight lengths adrift of surprise winner Khaadem, the smaller field and slower ground being in his favour. He just had no answer as the winner took it up off him.

5 Khaadem

Khaadem, a shock winner of the Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, receiving a fine Jamie Spencer ride, wasn't as effective on this slower ground in a different type of race.

6 Azure Blue

Azure Blue, kept aside for this since winning the Group 2 Duke of York in May, was weak in the betting and failed to pick up, having been headstrong with limited cover. Her trainer is a dab hand with sprinters, especially improving fillies, so it's worth giving her another chance.

Azure Blue (left): worth another chance according to our analyst Credit: Edward Whitaker

7 Vadream

Vadream could have done with more rain, but even so this was a flat effort.

8 Little Big Bear

Little Big Bear, whose participation had been in doubt after a small setback, was allowed to take his chance and met strong support in the betting, but he was struggling to hold his place when squeezed out quite badly, his rider soon easing him off.

What they said

Julie Camacho, trainer of Shaquille

We're going to put Shaquille in at Deauville and then probably go to Haydock for the Sprint Cup. We'll discuss it with Martin [Hughes, owner].

Henry Candy, trainer of Run To Freedom

He's a very able horse and we knew he could do that, he showed it at Salisbury and when second behind Kinross in the Champions Sprint last year. You can never quite rely on him, which is why he starts at these ridiculous prices, but the ability is there. I wouldn't be surprised if he was able to win one before the end of the year. We'll go to Haydock and we'll go to Ascot in October.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Kinross

I'm delighted with him. It's a shame we didn't get second but that's life and Run To Freedom is a very good horse. I'm really pleased, it's a shade on the easy side for him going six here. He'll go to Goodwood and then probably York and Longchamp and then Ascot.

