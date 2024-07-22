What's on this week: top two-year-old talents emerge before Saturday's sizzling King George

Monday

All eyes at the start of the week will be on finding out just how hot the weekend's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.40) will be, with confirmations set to be made at noon. As it stands, the likes of Auguste Rodin, Bluestocking and Los Angeles are among potential runners while entries for the rest of the Ascot card are revealed in the afternoon.

On the track, the highlight on the Flat is a competitive 6f sprint (7.20 ) at Windsor, while action also comes from Ayr, Beverley and Ballinrobe. Over jumps, a 2m1½f novice handicap chase (3.55) is the showpiece at Cartmel.

Tuesday

Oisin Murphy may be as short as 1-20 for the Flat jockeys' championship but he continues at full pace and is interestingly heading to Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening for five rides. His best chances look to be the hat-trick seeking So Obsessed (7.10) and recent runner-up Reve De Magritte (8.10).

He has chosen the only evening meeting in Britain over Flat cards at Musselburgh and Lingfield, while there is also late action at Ballinrobe.

Wednesday

There is Listed action at Naas where Karl Burke could have representation. He has Queen Mary fourth Miss Lamai entered in the Marwell Stakes (5.50), while there is also a 6f sprint for fillies and mares (6.55).

Wexford has the day's only jumps meeting while the eye in Britain is drawn to Salisbury and an intriguing 6f novice stakes (6.30), where Coventry flop Arran looks to bounce back. Action also comes from Catterick, Lingfield and Leicester.

Glorious Goodwood is only a week away and fields begin to take shape on Wednesday with confirmations made for the Goodwood Cup, the opening Group 1 race of the week next Tuesday, and entries for the rest of the card.

Bedtime Story: dazzling Royal Ascot winner entered at Leopardstown on Thursday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Thursday

The Racing League returns this week with a seven-race evening card at Yarmouth. The unique team format event is made up of seven squads representing different areas of Britain and Ireland. The Kevin Blake-managed Ireland team are the defending champions this year. The finale, a 1m2f handicap (8.30), looks the main race on paper with the last season's Cambridgeshire winner Astro King topping the weights.

Brilliant Chesham Stakes winner Bedtime Story could line up at Leopardstown in the Silver Flash Stakes (5.50), while trainer Aidan O'Brien has won the Tyros Stakes (6.50) with the likes of Churchill and Anthony Van Dyck and could run exciting talent Surpass.

Sandown's meeting should not be missed with the Star Stakes attracting a good field including Juddmonte's four-length novice winner Flaming Stone (3.15). Guineas hero Kameko won the 7f maiden (2.40) in 2019 and Damysus and Ruling Court are among exciting newcomers entered.

Jumps action comes from Wexford and Worcester, while a busy day also includes meetings at Doncaster and Newbury. Final fields for Saturday's action also come out on Thursday morning.

Friday

It is the start of Ascot's King George meeting and smart juvenile hurdler Burdett Road could be among runners in the featured 1m4f handicap (3.35). The four-year-old, who has not been seen since finishing behind Sir Gino on Cheltenham's Trials Day card in January, could take on unexposed types Believe In Stars and Hosaamm.

The potentially smart Ejaabiyah is among runners in York's Listed Lyric Fillies' Stakes (7.50), where Sandringham winner Doha is among opposition. Racing also takes place at Uttoxeter, Thirsk, Chepstow and Sandown, while cards at Cork and Kilbeggan make up the Irish action.

In the evening, get set for the second episode of Champions: Full Gallop on ITV1. This week showcases the jockeys' title battle between Harry Cobden and Sean Bowen in racing's prime-time docuseries.

Rebels Romance: international star could bid for more Group 1 glory in the King George Credit: DRC & Mathea Kelley

Saturday

The King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.40) is one of the season's biggest races as leading middle-distance performers seek their place in history at Ascot. Auguste Rodin, a winner of the Prince of Wales's Stakes last time, heads the betting. Other highlights on a high-class card is the £150,000 International handicap (3.00 ) and two Group 3 fillies contests, the Princess Margaret (1.50 ) and Valiant Stakes (2.25 ).

There is Group 2 action elsewhere with the Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15 ) forming part of the ITV coverage. Action from York also includes the competitive Dash handicap (2.40 ) and jump jockeys Nunthorpe (2.05 ).

The weekend's racing also comes from Newcastle, Chester, Lingfield and Salisbury, alongside Gowran in Ireland.

Sunday

The week concludes with one of Pontefract's biggest days of the season. Its card includes the Listed Pomfret Stakes (3.12), a mile race which usually features some progressive types. Summer jumping continues at Uttoxeter, where the 3m2f handicap chase (2.55) should be a competitive affair.

Premier meetings

Thursday Yarmouth (Racing League)

Saturday Ascot and York

