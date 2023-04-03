What's on this week: All-Weather Championships finals day and an Easter feast at Fairyhouse

Monday

The Flat season has kicked into life and clues for the rest of the year will be in evidence from the start of the week, including at Lingfield where William Haggas runs the potentially smart Sea Flawless in the 1m4f novice (). The four-year-old was an easy winner on her debut and is a sister to Al Aasy, who went within a neck of Group 1 glory for the stable. There is also all-weather action at Newcastle.

For even more significant pointers for top Flat prospects, make sure to read Aidan O'Brien's verdict on his brilliant Ballydoyle team in his Racing Post stable tour, available in Monday's paper.

Jumping fans should enjoy a good card at Ludlow, which includes the Boyne Cup (), where hat-trick seeking Dibble Decker tops the market.

Tuesday

Potential fields for key races under both codes are revealed on Tuesday, most notably with the deadline for early closing entries for the Oaks and Coronation Cup. The initial cost to enter the Oaks is £2,290, compared with £30,000 to supplement.

Over jumps entries for Ayr's Scottish Grand National and Sandown's bet365 Gold Cup, the two big handicaps at the end of the season, will also be published.

The afternoon action comes from Fontwell and Thirsk, while Southwell's evening fixture features an interesting 7f novice (). Zoology was last seen finishing down the field in the Middle Park but will look to bounce back for James Ferguson and Oisin Murphy.

Wednesday

Last season's dazzling Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs could make her comeback in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Heritage Stakes () at Leopardstown. Her wide-margin Classic win was one of the highlights of last year but she failed to build on it when beaten on her next two outings. This could be a nice opportunity to bounce back.

There are plenty of well-bred types entered across the Leopardstown card, while Nottingham's meeting features an interesting three-year-old handicap (). Racing also comes from Wincanton, Wolverhampton and Kempton.

Thursday

Jump racing dominates Thursday's programme with fixtures at Hereford, Wetherby and Clonmel. Hereford's bumper () could be worth monitoring with winners Largy Valley, Lump Sum and £111,000 sales buy The Doyen Chief among the entries.

There is afternoon all-weather action at Chelmsford and in the evening at Southwell, where the booking of William Buick for three rides catches the eye.

Friday

The All-Weather Championship finals takes place on Good Friday with a day of quality action on ITV from Newcastle and Lingfield.

Perhaps the most interesting angle will be the conclusion of the All-Weather Jockeys' Championship, which is still in the balance between Danny Muscutt and Kevin Stott.

Newcastle's card is the main focus, with the talkSPORT Burradon Stakes () featuring potentially smart types from the big stables.

Expect big field sizes for Bath's seven-race card with the good prize-money on offer rewarded with a staggering 408 entries across the meeting.

Constitution Hill's future career path remains undecided but his next public appearance will be at the Lambourn Open Day. Nicky Henderson's yard is one of a number set to open to the public and his megastar will be parading. It is Middleham Open Day too with Charlie Johnston among the trainers set to open their gates.

Saturday

Attention turns to Fairyhouse for the first of the three-day Easter festival, which concludes with the Irish National on Monday. Saturday's card is headlined by the €100,000 RYBO Handicap Hurdle (). It looks a puzzling contest on paper, but Cheltenham Festival winner Jazzy Matty is among those entered.

The ITV coverage is made up of a mixture of both codes, with Haydock staging its Challenger Series finals and Musselburgh showcasing Flat action featuring the tote Summer World Pool Queen's Cup ()

Newton Abbot holds its first fixture of the year, while Carlisle and Wolverhampton also stage racing.

Sunday

Easter eggs are not the only treat to tuck into on Sunday, with a feast of quality jumps action including a potentially red-hot Fairyhouse Gold Cup Novice Chase (). The contest was won by subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs last season and El Fabiolo, Gerri Colombe and Mighty Potter are among those entered. Banbridge, who missed the Cheltenham Festival, is another possible.

Also on the card is the Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final (), where Cheltenham heroine You Wear It Well is poised to travel over for Jamie Snowden. Ashroe Diamond and Magical Zoe form stiff opposition.

It is a busy day in Britain too with action at Market Rasen, Ffos Las, Plumpton and Southwell.

