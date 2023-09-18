What's on this week: Listowel and the Ayr Gold Cup star on the track as the top juvenile races take shape

Monday

James Bowen makes his long-awaited return at Worcester following a seven-month spell out injured and will be eager to make a strong start to his season after missing the Cheltenham Festival and Aintree in the spring.

He is booked for two rides at Worcester, Buck Of Maine and Francky Du Berlais , who runs in a competitive handicap chase that includes last-time-out winners Kauto The King and Hang In There (2.40 ).

The Listowel Harvest festival rolls on to day two and the action remains over jumps, with the feature Listed handicap hurdle (3.20 ) boasting a full field of 18 that includes in-form Charlie Luciano .

The day's sole Group contest is at Fairyhouse, where Listed winner American Sonja seeks a first Pattern success in the Denny Cordell Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Fillies Stakes (3.10 ). The Ballyhane Blenheim Stakes (6.25 ) is also on the card.

Tuesday

Listowel hosts more Listed action with the Edmund & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes (3.50 ), with Joseph O'Brien well armed in his bid for a third consecutive success with Vega Magnifico , Miramis and Adelaise .

The sole British jumps meeting is Uttoxeter and a 3m handicap chase (3.45 ) could see Do No Wrong land a hat-trick, but he takes on impressive Worcester scorer Any News and experienced chaser Topofthecotswolds .

Flat racing comes from Yarmouth, Redcar and Newcastle, but there is more to keep an eye on off the track as the acceptors for the leading autumn juvenile contests close at noon. The latest entry stage will see fields begin to take shape for the Dewhurst Stakes and Fillies' Mile at Newmarket in October, alongside the Sun Chariot Stakes, which is open to fillies and mares who are three-year-olds and over.

Weights will also be revealed early on Tuesday morning for the Lexus Melbourne Cup, which takes place at Flemington on November 7 and could feature a handful of British and Irish hopefuls including St Leger third Desert Hero and ante-post favourite Vauban.

Wednesday

The Guinness Kerry National (4.25 ) takes centre stage at Listowel and Henry de Bromhead, who won the race in 2019 with Poker Party, saddles Ain't That A Shame , who makes his seasonal debut after tailing off in the Grand National under Rachael Blackmore.

Jumps fans are also well served at Kelso as Sebastopol , who beat subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner Stage Star in a Grade 2 novice chase last season, runs over hurdles (5.50 ) for Tom Lacey.

Sebastopol: could run at Kelso on Wednesday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Black type is up for grabs at Yarmouth and Sandown with the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes (3.45 ) and the Chasemore Farm Fortune Stakes (3.40 ), which Mosthadaf used as a stepping stone to Group 1 success.

The day's action is completed by an afternoon card at Beverley.

Thursday

The first day of Ayr's Gold Cup meeting gets under way headlined by a £30,000 1m2f handicap (3.35 ) which could feature popular veteran Euchen Glen for Jim Goldie.

Another valuable 6f handicap takes place at Pontefract (3.45 ) and is an intriguing punting prospect, with the progressive Unequal Love among those who could take on the experienced Gale Force Maya for Michael Dods.

Listowel switches to the Flat for an eight-race card that includes a 1m4f handicap (4.35 ), while Jim Crowley will be looking to shrug off his recent cold spell at Chelmsford with the useful Ehraz in the 7f handicap (7.00 ) among his intended rides.

Friday

Group 1 winners Quiet Reflection and Winter Power landed the British EBF Stallions Harry Rosebery Stakes (2.50 ) and a host of promising juveniles will look to follow in their footsteps in the first of two Listed contests on day two of the Ayr meeting.

The Arran Scottish Sprint EBF Fillies' Stakes (3.25 ) follows the two-year-old race and the Bronze Cup (4.00 ) also features, with the final field made up of those who fail to make the cut at the declaration stage for Saturday's Silver Cup.

William Haggas has often won Newbury's Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes (4.10 ) and looks to be well placed for another bid in the Listed contest this year, with Purplepay , Al Mubhir and Aldaary options to replicate last year's success of stablemate Sacred.

Kempton rounds out the day's Flat racing but there is more on offer over the jumps at Newton Abbot, while Listowel hosts the Listed Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle (2.40 ) with top-class performers Brazil , Filey Bay and Fils D'Oudairies among the entries.

Saturday

The jewel of the Scottish Flat season takes place at Ayr as the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup (3.35 ) attracts the leading sprint handicappers in a bid for the £180,000 prize.

Last year's winner Summerghand is well fancied to repeat the feat for David O'Meara but the bar is set by Dark Trooper , who has won his last four races and carries a 5lb penalty for his latest success at Ascot.

Dark Trooper: market leader for the Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday Credit: John Grossick

Preceding the feature handicap is the Firth of Clyde Fillies' Stakes (3.00), Scotland's only Group contest, while more Pattern racing takes place at Newbury with the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes (3.15 ), which was won last year by the Roger Varian-trained Sakheer.

Ireland does not miss out on the action with the Group 2 Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes (2.30 ) and the Goffs Million (3.40 ) among the lucrative offerings at the Curragh, while the final day of Listowel takes place over jumps.

The weekend also sees the Henry Cecil Newmarket Open Weekend take place across Saturday and Sunday.

Group 1 stars from the yards of John and Thady Gosden, Simon and Ed Crisford and Roger Varian are among those expected to be paraded in front of the public, who will be able to head to the Rowley Mile in the afternoon for the Cesarewitch Trial (4.00).

There are also Flat meetings from Catterick, York and Wolverhampton.

Sunday

Newmarket's trial race on Saturday for the Cesarewitch gives way to the main event in Ireland on Sunday as the Curragh hosts the €600,000 Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch (4.10 ).

Tower Of London and Absurde hold Melbourne Cup entries and head the market for this fiercely competitive event, while Art Power , who lost his unbeaten Curragh record in the Flying Five Stakes, could make a swift return to the track for the Group 3 Westgrove Hotel Renaissance Stakes (3.00 ).

Flat racing at Hamilton and jumps action from Plumpton mark the end of a busy week of racing in Britain and Ireland.

Read more:

'The fallout and the headlines cast a shadow over the sport' - trainers' chief responds to Luke Comer doping scandal

Continuous flies the flag for Japan and Big Evs shows his sprinting potential - three things we learned this week

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join Members' Club Ultimate now and never miss a winner again!