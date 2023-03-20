What's on this week: ITV cameras head to Newbury and Kelso while Homeless Songs could return at the Curragh

Monday

We are treated to a Grade 2 contest to open the week as the Webster Cup Chase () tops the bill at Navan. Last year’s Grand National runner-up Any Second Now, who won the race in 2021, takes his chance in the five-runner field, which also features consistent performer Busselton.

At Taunton the Joe Tizzard-trained JPR One makes his first start since finishing fifth to Constitution Hill in the Supreme last season. He lines up in the 2m½f handicap hurdle () in search of a third career win.

Ali Star Bert bids for a hat-trick for the Shaun Harris yard in the opening 3m½f handicap chase () at Southwell.

Tuesday

The fallout from the Cheltenham Festival continues as the BHA’s whip review committee meets to consider any whip offences that occurred last week. Six rides were referred from the meeting, with no horses at risk of disqualification.

The Grand National meeting is little more than three weeks away and entries are made for one of its feature races, the Topham Chase.

The in-form Dan Skelton sends four runners to Wetherby, including the JP McManus-owned Hartur D'Oudairies, who tackles the 2m handicap hurdle ().

Dan Skelton: has been in fine form recently Credit: Edward Whitaker

Sublime Heights attempts to land a hat-trick in the feature 3m1½f handicap chase () at Plumpton, while there is more jumps action on a seven-race card at Market Rasen.

Dual Grade 2 winner Bachasson makes his first appearance in more than two years for Willie Mullins in the 2m4f Suir Blueway Chase () at Clonmel. There is Listed action on the Flat in France with the Prix Ronde de Nuit () at Chantilly.

Wednesday

Donald McCain saddles a strong team at Haydock, which includes VE Day in the 1m7½f juvenile hurdle (). The four-year-old made a winning debut for the yard at Musselburgh this month after joining from Andrew Balding.

Nicky Henderson is set to have his only runner of the day at Warwick with Benefact in the opening 2m maiden hurdle ().

Ffos Las hosts seven races including the feature 3m novice handicap chase ().

In Dubai the draw will be made for Saturday's World Cup at Meydan. Last year's winner Country Grammer is set to take on Panthalassa, who beat him in last month's Saudi Cup, as well as Algiers, Vela Azul and Salute The Soldier.

Thursday

The David Pipe-trained Barrier Peaks has won all four starts since the turn of the year and bids for more success in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle () at Chepstow.

Veterans Head To The Stars and First Figaro both hold entries in the feature 3m handicap chase () at Ludlow, with the latter having won two of his last three starts.

Sedgefield has a seven-race jumps card, including long-distance handicaps over hurdles and fences, while Cork stages its sold-out student raceday featuring five hurdle races and two bumpers.

Friday

Newbury hosts a two-day meeting as its jumps season draws to a close. Course-and-distance winner Flash Collonges could feature in the 2m7½f handicap chase () for Paul Nicholls.

The Go North Finals Raceday is staged at Musselburgh and the Phil Kirby-trained Lone Star attempts to complete a four-timer in the Lady Buttons Mares' Series Final ().

There is also jump racing at Hereford, while the evening action comes on the all-weather at Newcastle.

Saturday

Paul Kealy gets stuck into the racing and chooses his selections for Saturday Sizzlers as the pick of the action in Britain comes from Newbury and Kelso.

The £100,000 Goffs UK bumper () follows on from a Grade 2 mares’ novice hurdle (3.15) at Newbury, with £68,000 purchase By The Grace in line to make her debut for Nicky Henderson in the former.

The ITV cameras are also at Kelso, with the headline act being the £50,000 2m mares’ novice handicap hurdle (3.35).

The live action on ITV4 will conclude with the $10 million Dubai World Cup (3.55) from Meydan.

British hopes on the big night will be pinned on last year's Irish Derby winner Westover in the Sheema Classic, in which he could take on Japanese star Equinox and Breeders' Cup Turf hero Rebel's Romance. With Emily Upjohn out, John and Thady Gosden will rely on impressive Riyadh winner Mostahdaf.

Lord North dead-heated with Panthalassa in last year's Dubai Turf and is back for more, while the George Boughey-trained sprinter Al Dasim will bid to take his form to the next level in the Al Quoz Sprint.

Homeless Songs: landed the Irish 1,000 Guineas last year Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Curragh opens its season with the Group 3 Park Express Stakes () and Irish Lincolnshire (). Last season’s Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs could line up in the former, while the consistent Current Option is a possible runner in the latter.

Bangor hosts seven races on its jumps card and there is action on the all-weather at Lingfield. An evening fixture at Wolverhampton brings the day to a close.

Sunday

The week concludes with the Go North Finals Raceday at Carlisle, where a significant amount of prize-money is on offer. The One Man (2.25), Monet’s Garden (3.35) and Red Rum (4.45) series finals are all worth £30,000 each. The other jumps action in Britain takes place at Exeter.

Limerick hosts a Listed and a Grade 3 contest on its jumps card, while the opening of the Flat season at Naas features the Listed Plusvital Devoy Stakes.

