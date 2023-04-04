Three big-priced Grand National horses who can outrun their odds

Finding the winner is perhaps the most challenging problem punters face each year. Since 2013, there have been winners at odds of 66-1, 50-1, 33-1 and 25-1, which means it can pay to look outside the box for your Grand National selection. These three horses are at big prices and could fit that bill.

Odds: 33-1

Coko Beach was beaten a long way in last year's National, but he has really come into his own this season and Gordon Elliott's rock-solid handicapper should give a great account.

Running well without winning in three major handicaps earlier in the season, he got his day when winning the Grand National Trial at Punchestown in February. He powered his way through that contest and always looked to have plenty in the tank, jumping immaculately throughout.

Coko Beach: impressive in the Grand National Trial in February Credit: Patrick McCann

He led all the way to the second-last in last year's race and seems to be a much better horse this time around. At the age of eight, he fits the right age trends for recent winners and off just 5lb higher than last year, he is an excellent each-way option.

Odds: 50-1

Touted as a star in his younger days, The Big Breakaway did not flourish into the Grade 1 star we believed he could be. That being said, he has still been a credit to connections and looks ideally weighted to land a blow in the National.

He was lumbered with enormous weights at Haydock and Chepstow earlier this season, the latter over 3m6½f, and he acquitted himself extremely well in finishing second both times. His National weight of 10st 10lb would be far more manageable and, given that Chepstow run, stamina is not a concern.

The Big Breakaway: could he be a Grand National contender? Credit: Edward Whitaker

He handles both good and soft ground, which is another tick in the box, and his jumping should stand him in good stead too. Joe Tizzard has his string in excellent form and there is a lot to like about him at huge odds.

Odds: 80-1 with Sky Bet

He is not the best handicapped horse in the race by any stretch, but this sort of distance could be to the liking of Gabbys Cross. He has run better than results suggest this year at around 3m, latterly when third at Naas in the Leinster National.

Travelling well into that race, he made two bad mistakes at the final two fences, which stunted his momentum. Despite that, he ran on well to the line to snatch third, which suggested he had the reserves for a marathon slog.

Gabbys Cross: an interesting prospect up markedly in distance Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Another who is ground versatile, he would be carrying a featherweight of 10st 2lb and some less-than-fluent jumpers can take well to the Grand National fences. If that is the case, and the new distance brings out improvement, he could fill a place at enormous odds.

bet365: 6 Corach Rambler, 8 Noble Yeats, 11 Delta Work, 12 Any Second Now, 14 Longhouse Poet, Mr Incredible, 16 Gaillard Du Mesnil, Vanillier, 20 bar

