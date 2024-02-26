What's on this week: gambling review debate, Derby entries out and Cheltenham Festival handicap weights revealed

Monday

It is a huge day for the future of racing in Britain with a parliamentary debate on affordability checks set to take place. From all areas of the sport there is major concern about the impact of the checks on racing's finances so all eyes will be on the Westminster Hall debate at 4.30pm.

On the racecourse, action takes place over jumps at Ayr and Plumpton in the afternoon and Wolverhampton in the evening.

Tuesday

With just two weeks to go until the start of the Cheltenham Festival, the weights for the nine handicap races at the meeting are published. This is a crucial time in the approach to the meeting with options firmed up and the markets for the key races becoming much clearer. How the assessors rate the Irish-trained runners will be a hot talking point.

Entries for the Glenfarclas Chase, Hunters' Chase and Champion Bumper at the festival are also published.

Flat fans also have plenty to savour as entries for the 2024 Derby are out on Tuesday afternoon. City Of Troy heads the ante-post betting at 2-1 for the Epsom Classic in June.

There could be Aintree clues on offer at Leicester in the 2m6½f hunter chase (4.35) where Cat Tiger, previously second in the Hunters' at the Grand National fixture, lines up. Gordon Elliott could also have a runner with Hardline. Action also comes from Catterick over jumps and Southwell on the Flat.

Wednesday

Charlie Appleby scooped the first Group race of the year in Britain with Military Order in the Winter Derby on Saturday and Godolphin's leading trainer could release some exciting prospects at Kempton, with back-to-back scorer Silent Age and the smartly bred Creative Story entered in the mile novice stakes (6.30 ).

Aintree Hunters' winner Famous Clermont is among the entries for Wincanton's 2m4f hunter chase (5.05). The Chris Barber-trained runner is a leading fancy for Cheltenham's version and is up against established chaser Diego Du Charmil. Racing also takes place at Bangor.

Thursday

It is Ludlow's big day of the season and 15 entries have been made for the Forbra Gold Cup (4.15 ). Last-time-out Leicester winner Arizona Cardinal heads the weights.

Willie Mullins could unleash Rath Gaul Boy at Clonmel on Thursday. The seven-year-old was sent off favourite when fifth in the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree in 2022 and was a promising second on his hurdles debut at Galway in the summer. He looks the standout performer in the 2m2½f maiden hurdle (4.07 ).

There is also action at Taunton, Wetherby and Chelmsford.

Friday

Newbury kicks off its two-day meeting with a potentially competitive card. Under Control landed the 2m½f juvenile hurdle (2.25) last season and Nicky Henderson could this time be represented by Governor Of India this time around. He has a Flat rating of 73 but is extremely well bred, being by Dubawi and out of the Prix de Diane winner Star Of Seville.

All-weather Finals trials day is held at Lingfield with plenty of pointers set to be on show ahead of the Good Friday showstopper. Group 3-placed Rosario looks an eyecatching name on the card in the 7f three-year-old trial (2.37), while established names such as Rohaan, Flaming Rib and Sir Busker could also feature.

St David's Day celebrations are the focus over jumps at Ffos Las, while action also comes from Newcastle on the all-weather in the evening.

Saturday

The weekend's action is spread far and wide, including at Kelso where the Morebattle Hurdle is the headline on the track's biggest day. There is a £100,000 bonus up for grabs if the winner can follow up at the Cheltenham Festival, which makes the likes of Under Control, L'Eau Du Sud and Brucio all fascinating possible contenders.

Kelso is one of two Premier racing fixtures along with Newbury's jumps card, where the Greatwood Gold Cup (2.00) is the highlight.

The Grimthorpe Chase (3.45) is the focus at Doncaster, while there are evening Flat fixtures at Kempton and Wolverhampton. In Ireland, all eyes will be on Navan.

Sunday

Jezki and French Dynamite are among winners of the 2m2½f hurdle which forms part of Leopardstown's card.

The latest Sunday evening trial meeting comes from Newcastle, with the track's seven-race card to start at 5.30. The meetings are designed to attract strong betting turnover but have been met with scepticism from some in the weighing room, including leading jockey Tom Marquand.

Jumps action comes from Huntingdon and Doncaster.

Premier race meetings this week

Saturday, March 2: Newbury, Kelso

