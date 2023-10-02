What's on this week: a potential debut for half-brother to Frankel plus Group 1 action and returning big-name jumpers

Monday

The core part of the jumps season is getting closer and King Of Kingsfield will be the latest top prospect to start back, with last season's Punchestown festival Grade 1 bumper third featuring in the 2nd To The SP Favourite At Novibet (C & G) Maiden Hurdle (2.50 ) at Fairyhouse. He faces a stiff task on his hurdling debut taking on Harley Street , who has already shaped with promise on two starts this season.

Iceo is a high-profile jumper returning to action in Britain as last season's Imperial Cup winner makes his chasing debut at Newton Abbot (2.15 ).

Flat action takes place at Bath and Hamilton in the afternoon and Newcastle in the evening, while confirmations and entries are revealed for the weekend's action, which includes Ascot's Challenge Cup and the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

Tuesday

Feronily sealed a Grade 1 success at the Punchestown festival and the Emmet Mullins-trained six-year-old has his first start since being purchased by JP McManus in the Mongey Communications Chase (3.35 ) at Galway.

Jumps action is supported by a seven-race card at Southwell and Sedgefield, while Ayr and Wolverhampton also host action.

Feronily: could run in JP McManus's silks for the first time this week Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Wednesday

Aidan O'Brien has a number of smart potential talents among the entries for Navan's mile maiden (4.25 ), including Euphoric , who cost 1,900,000gns as a yearling, and Danedream's half-brother Illinois .

Kempton's 6f conditions stakes (6.30 ) has attracted a good bunch of entries, including last year's Breeders' Cup winner Mischief Magic , while racing also takes place at Nottingham, Catterick and Bangor.

Thursday

All eyes at Salisbury will be on the highly anticipated debut of Frankel's half-brother Kikkuli . The two-year-old colt is the first sired by Kingman out of dam Kind – who also produced three-time Group 1 scorer Noble Mission – and he is set to start out in the 6f novice (2.57 ).

Salisbury's final fixture of the year also features an intriguing two-year-old conditions race (3.27 ), where established talents Maximum Impact and Shagraan look to bounce back after disappointing at a higher level.

Warwick stages the only jumps meeting of the day where highlights include the hurdling debut of eight-and-a-half length bumper winner Little Miss Dante (2.00 ) and the return of Hometown Boy in the 2m4f novice handicap chase (3.05 ). He has not been seen since running out a stylish winner of a handicap hurdle at the Grand National meeting in April 2021.

There are other meetings at Lingfield and Chelmsford on the all-weather, while a Flat card at Thurles is Ireland's only meeting.

Friday

Naqeeb has made rapid improvement on his last few starts and William Haggas will step him up in class to tackle the Listed Troy Asset Management Noel Murless Stakes (3.57 ) at Ascot. He followed up a ten-length victory with a smart performance at Haydock and is due to take on Chesspiece and Middle Earth .

Jumps fans can be entertained by action at Hexham and Fontwell, while Newcastle races on the all-weather in the evening.

Saturday

The Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes (3.15 ) is the week's highlight where Inspiral will go in search for a fifth top-level victory. The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly, who bounced back to form in the Prix Jacques le Marois, could take on French challenger Mqse De Sevigne and Just Beautiful from the Paddy Twomey stable.

Inspiral: being aimed at Sun Chariot Credit: Edward Whitaker

There are two Group 3 races on Ascot's card where the Howden Challenge Cup will form the weekend's featured betting heat. It has been won by 20-1 and 16-1 shots in recent years and Baradar tops the ante-post betting.

The William Hill Two Year Old Trophy (2.45 ) is the highlight at Ripon, while action also takes place at the Curragh, Fairyhouse, Fontwell and Wolverhampton.

Sunday

Aucunrisque was among the winners on Uttoxeter's card 12 months ago and the two maiden hurdles could feature some names of interest, while Kelso's card includes the Simply Ned Handicap Chase worth £40,000.

If you haven't already it is worth filling out the Racing Post's Right To Bet online survey , in association with the BHA, Racing TV and At The Races, to have your say on affordability checks before the end of the Gambling Commission's consultation on October 18.

