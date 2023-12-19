The Punting Club: submit your questions for a Christmas special

Who represents the value in a wide-open King George? Will Galopin Des Champs return to winning ways in the Savills Chase? Is there an outsider to keep onside on a jam-packed Boxing Day?

Christmas is almost here and during the festive period there is a whole host of top-class racing available for punters to feast upon.

Looking ahead to the unmissable action, the Punting Club returns with our resident judges on hand to discuss your questions and provide their expert views.

All you have to do is submit your questions via this link . We’ll round these up and the article will be available to read on Christmas Eve.

We look forward to hearing from you.

