The Punting Club: submit your questions for a Cheltenham Festival special
The Cheltenham Festival is almost upon us. Get set for Grade 1s galore as the biggest names in jump racing clash over four days of unmissable action.
Willie Mullins leads the Irish challenge and brings over a typically formidable squad, but the home team is also full of quality and should provide punters with plenty to mull over.
Looking ahead to what promises to be another exhilarating festival, the Punting Club returns with our resident judges on hand to discuss your questions and provide their expert views.
All you have to do is submit your questions via this link. We’ll round these up and the first part of our Cheltenham Festival special will be available to read next week.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Published on 29 February 2024inThe Punting Club
Last updated 11:00, 29 February 2024
