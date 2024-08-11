Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Cook Review
premium

What might have been? Inspiral and Charyn clash could have been one for the ages if she'd behaved

Oh, Inspiral! So much talent but still winless for the year after walking out of the starting stalls in Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois. In previous seasons, any jockey worth their place in the weighing room would have been willing to commit dastardly acts to get into her saddle. 

But the last time her jockey came back grinning was at Santa Anita in November. These days, it's her previous jockeys who are most likely to be smiling after her races.

Kieran Shoemark, who lost the ride after she was unplaced in the Lockinge and the Prince of Wales's, must have been experiencing a sense of vindication about five seconds into the Marois. Frankie Dettori tasted defeat four times on Inspiral, including when she was a 1-7 shot for the Falmouth, but everyone remembers the highlights – and, in fairness, it's three years since any other jockey steered her to victory. He may also have allowed himself a quiet, transatlantic smirk.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Racing Writer of the Year

Published on inThe Cook Review

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Cook Review
more inThe Cook Review