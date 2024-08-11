- More
What might have been? Inspiral and Charyn clash could have been one for the ages if she'd behaved
Oh, Inspiral! So much talent but still winless for the year after walking out of the starting stalls in Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois. In previous seasons, any jockey worth their place in the weighing room would have been willing to commit dastardly acts to get into her saddle.
But the last time her jockey came back grinning was at Santa Anita in November. These days, it's her previous jockeys who are most likely to be smiling after her races.
Kieran Shoemark, who lost the ride after she was unplaced in the Lockinge and the Prince of Wales's, must have been experiencing a sense of vindication about five seconds into the Marois. Frankie Dettori tasted defeat four times on Inspiral, including when she was a 1-7 shot for the Falmouth, but everyone remembers the highlights – and, in fairness, it's three years since any other jockey steered her to victory. He may also have allowed himself a quiet, transatlantic smirk.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Cook Review
Last updated
- Another testing day for Auguste Rodin's devoted followers but last year's star will surely rise again
- The real message of Fairyhouse: there were no Grand National winners on show in the Bobbyjo
- Shishkin has quality and character - but the doubters will get their voices back in time for Cheltenham
- Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
- Why I know exactly how Via Sistina backers will be feeling for the next 15 years
- Another testing day for Auguste Rodin's devoted followers but last year's star will surely rise again
- The real message of Fairyhouse: there were no Grand National winners on show in the Bobbyjo
- Shishkin has quality and character - but the doubters will get their voices back in time for Cheltenham
- Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
- Why I know exactly how Via Sistina backers will be feeling for the next 15 years