Mostahdaf backs up improved Royal Ascot showing to dismiss Paddington in up-to-standard Juddmonte International

Mostahdaf brought Paddington's remarkable winning run to an end on Wednesday, but in a tactical race he didn't have to improve on the form he'd shown when such an impressive winner at Royal Ascot.

Nevertheless, a Racing Post Rating of 127 rates the five-year-old an up-to-standard winner of the Juddmonte International.

In contrast to his Prince of Wales's Stakes win, which sees him lead this year's rankings with Hukum on RPRs of 128, Mostahdaf was ridden much more positively in this small field event and proved too strong for Paddington, for whom this was a first run on ground firmer than good.