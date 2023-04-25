Well-known jumpers and dark horses on the Flat - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Kalishnikov carries British hopes in France

Perhaps you've never thought of as being your kind of thing but there is plenty of reason for jump racing fans to tune in to Sky Sports Racing at 2pm. , winner of the Betfair Hurdle 2018 and the Manifesto of the following year, returns to France, having finally got his head in front at Auteuil last month, his first success for four years. Connections mentioned at the time that there was a relative lack in Britain of the kind of race that now suits him, a conditions hurdle, and so here he is again on the other side of the Channel. Also there is , who won five for Dan Skelton, including last month at Haydock. He still carries the colours of Bryan Drew but has now moved to Sophie Leech, presumably for a French campaign. Ciaran Gethings goes over to ride. , previously with Tom George, is now in France with Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm and won over this course and distance last month. It's a hot race.

2. Keep an eye on Yarmouth newcomers

over a mile has an interesting recent history, being won in back to back years by very significant Gosden-trained horses. Without Parole had his second outing here in 2018, just two months before landing the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. One year later, King Of Comedy scored on his way to being beaten a neck in the Ascot race by Circus Maximus. The Gosdens have two debutants in today's race and it would be asking a lot for them to reach the same heights by early summer but both and are as well bred as you'd expect and Ziryab fetched 525,000gns as a yearling.

3. Juddmonte filly stands out at Epsom

Juddmonte, owners of Ziryab, have another interesting runner in . achieved little in finishing third on her debut last year but her pedigree gives hope for better this year. She's an Expert Eye half-sister to Westover, winner of the Irish Derby and unlucky in running in the Epsom version. Her other winning siblings include Monarchs Glen, who took a Listed prize at Royal Ascot. The Epsom race looks winnable and she represents the Ralph Beckett yard that had a Saturday double at Newbury.

