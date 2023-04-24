Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

West Country nap

Bumpy Johnson (4.00 Ffos Las)

Course-and-distance winner who arrives in top form having gone close in similar event at Exeter a fortnight ago.
James Stevens

Silk
Bumpy Johnson16:00 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor (-lb)Tnr: David Pipe

Speed figures

Rum Cocktail (1.50 Epsom)

Clocked his best speed figure when winning on the fast downhill 5f at Goodwood, so should be at home on the track today.
Craig Thake

Silk
Rum Cocktail13:50 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand (-lb)Tnr: Ed Walker

The Punt nap

Desfondado (4.45 Epsom)

Went round here like an old hand on his only previous visit to the track, running much better than the finishing position suggests. This race would surely have been the plan for some time and the booking of Oisin Murphy suggests it's all systems go.
Richard Russell

Silk
Desfondado16:45 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Simon Dow

Dark horse

Kape Moss (1.50 Epsom)

Career best when getting up late to win on her seasonal debut last time out. She should get a strong pace to aim at here and can continue improving.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Kape Moss13:50 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan (-lb)Tnr: David Loughnane

Eyecatcher

Open Champion (3.35 Epsom) 

Made an eyecatching return to the Flat at Kempton at the start of the month, keeping on strongly after meeting plenty of trouble.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Open Champion15:35 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Alan King

Handicappers' nap

Fay Ce Que Voudras (2.15 Ffos Las)

Looks fairly treated on the form of her win at Hereford in January and is bred to appreciate the step up to today's trip.
Steve Mason

Silk
Fay Ce Que Voudras14:15 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Patrick (-lb)Tnr: Kerry Lee

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Published on 24 April 2023
