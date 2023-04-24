Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

West Country nap

(4.00 Ffos Las)

Course-and-distance winner who arrives in top form having gone close in similar event at Exeter a fortnight ago.

James Stevens

Bumpy Johnson 16:00 Ffos Las

Speed figures

(1.50 Epsom)

Clocked his best speed figure when winning on the fast downhill 5f at Goodwood, so should be at home on the track today.

Craig Thake

Rum Cocktail 13:50 Epsom

The Punt nap

(4.45 Epsom)

Went round here like an old hand on his only previous visit to the track, running much better than the finishing position suggests. This race would surely have been the plan for some time and the booking of Oisin Murphy suggests it's all systems go.

Richard Russell

Desfondado 16:45 Epsom

Dark horse

(1.50 Epsom)

Career best when getting up late to win on her seasonal debut last time out. She should get a strong pace to aim at here and can continue improving.

Jake Aldrich

Kape Moss 13:50 Epsom

Eyecatcher

(3.35 Epsom)

Made an eyecatching return to the Flat at Kempton at the start of the month, keeping on strongly after meeting plenty of trouble.

Marcus Buckland

Open Champion 15:35 Epsom

Handicappers' nap

(2.15 Ffos Las)

Looks fairly treated on the form of her win at Hereford in January and is bred to appreciate the step up to today's trip.

Steve Mason

Fay Ce Que Voudras 14:15 Ffos Las

