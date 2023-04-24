Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
West Country nap
Bumpy Johnson (4.00 Ffos Las)
Course-and-distance winner who arrives in top form having gone close in similar event at Exeter a fortnight ago.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Rum Cocktail (1.50 Epsom)
Clocked his best speed figure when winning on the fast downhill 5f at Goodwood, so should be at home on the track today.
Craig Thake
The Punt nap
Desfondado (4.45 Epsom)
Went round here like an old hand on his only previous visit to the track, running much better than the finishing position suggests. This race would surely have been the plan for some time and the booking of Oisin Murphy suggests it's all systems go.
Richard Russell
Dark horse
Kape Moss (1.50 Epsom)
Career best when getting up late to win on her seasonal debut last time out. She should get a strong pace to aim at here and can continue improving.
Jake Aldrich
Eyecatcher
Open Champion (3.35 Epsom)
Made an eyecatching return to the Flat at Kempton at the start of the month, keeping on strongly after meeting plenty of trouble.
Marcus Buckland
Handicappers' nap
Fay Ce Que Voudras (2.15 Ffos Las)
Looks fairly treated on the form of her win at Hereford in January and is bred to appreciate the step up to today's trip.
Steve Mason
Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing
