The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips from Epsom on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday. . .

(1.50 Epsom)

Epsom opens its doors for the first time in 2023 and this sprint handicap curtain-raiser can go to two-time course winner Recon Mission. He’s been off since September but can go well fresh and this race has surely been on his target list. Just 1lb above his last winning mark and with forecast overnight rain to suit, the 2021 winner can strike again.

(3.00 Epsom)

There’s a good bit of course form among the field for the City and Suburban Handicap, but a lack of a recent run may catch a couple out so it’s tempting to side with one that’s had a pipe-opener. Soto Sizzler had exactly that in the Rosebery 15 days ago and arrives here on the same mark as when landing a third course victory in this event last year. Bad Company will similarly have benefitted from his recent outing, and has plenty to recommend him, but with the yard continuing in fine form, Gary Moore’s new recruit gets the vote.

(4.45 Epsom)

There’s no doubt this race would have been at the back of the mind of his trainer Simon Dow for some time after showing promise in his sole start at the local track last year. Although he’ll have to prove himself if conditions ease, his dam won her only race on soft ground so there’s hope in the pedigree. The booking of Oisin Murphy suggests it’s all systems go.

