Supreme Novices' fancy returns to action - Lewis Porteous' three things to note on Wednesday

1. Can this Classic trial throw up another Guineas winner?

There's the first recognised Classic trial in Britain today, with the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (), traditionally used as a sighter to next month's Qipco 1,000 Guineas, taking centre stage at Newmarket. Indeed, Cachet completed the Nell Gwyn-1,000 Guineas double last season, although you had to go back to Speciosa in 2006 to find the previous filly to have scooped both contests. John Gosden won the Nell Gwyn five times when his name was the only one on the training licence at Clarehaven Stables. He now teams up with son Thady and is responsible for hot favourite Coppice. A beautifully bred sister to 2018 Coventry Stakes winner Calyx, Coppice showed a professional attitude to see off some useful-looking rivals on her racecourse debut at Kempton in October and is already a general 7-1 chance for the Guineas. The Gosdens are also represented in today's race with Inner Space, the second foal of Group 1 winner Journey, who boasts a similar profile to Coppice having won her only start on the all-weather at Kempton, although that was over a mile and she might turn out to be more of a middle-distance prospect.

2. Cheltenham legend Cody back at his favourite track

It is one of those rare days when we have action from both Flat and jump racing's headquarters on the same afternoon, with Cheltenham staging day one of its two-day April meeting. There are plenty of recognisable names on show, none more so than loveable 12-year-old Coole Cody, who runs in the Grade 2 Silver Trophy Handicap (). A previous Cheltenham Festival winner when landing the Plate at last year's meeting, Coole Cody is also a past winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup and December Gold Cup at Cheltenham, which it is fair to say is his spiritual home. He might not be getting any younger but has dropped to a reasonable handicap mark of 140 and is never one to underestimate at Prestbury Park.

3. Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner returns to action

It is unusual to see a horse who contested the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the festival returning for this meeting but promising youngster Chasing Fire makes a quick return to Cheltenham today having finished 12th behind Marine Nationale last month. He faded out of contention quickly in the Supreme after leading over the third-last but he had a nice, progressive profile heading into that race, having won three on the bounce over hurdles. His stablemate Strong Leader, ninth in the Supreme, bounced back to finish second in a Grade 1 at Aintree last week and while today's novice hurdle over 2m4f () is extremely competitive for the grade, with Dan Skelton, Nicky Henderson and Gordon Elliott all represented, it offers a calmer environment for Chasing Fire to attempt to finish his season on a winning note.

