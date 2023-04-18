'I can't wait for the 2,000 Guineas' - David Egan excited after Sakheer impresses in racecourse gallop

David Egan "can't wait" for next month's Qipco 2,000 Guineas after putting live hope Sakheer through his paces before racing on the opening day of the Craven meeting at Newmarket.

The Roger Varian-trained colt was cut to 7-1 (from 8) by Coral after leaving a decent senior stablemate in his wake over five furlongs in his gallop under Egan.

Sakheer won two of his three starts as a juvenile, most recently when landing the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes in September, and was a leading fancy for the following month's Dewhurst Stakes until being forced out with a dirty scope.

Egan said: "I can't wait for the 2,000 Guineas and these horses are what it's all about. It's the first time I've sat on him this year and physically he's a stronger horse, as you'd expect from a nicely bred individual. I was really looking forward to getting on him today as we had so much success last year. Horses like this are what you dream about over the winter."

Sakheer has not raced beyond six furlongs and that fact is not lost on the jockey, who last September landed a first Classic in the same KHK racing colours with Eldar Eldarov in the St Leger.

He said: "He has to step up an extra quarter of a mile. His pedigree says he'll stay but he has so much natural speed. You need speed to win a Guineas and stamina-wise we'll find more out back here on May 6."

He added: "There's a strong headwind here today and when I pulled him out he could have gone instantly but I wanted to hold on to him and keep his fluency. Normally in a Guineas everyone is going a step quicker than usual whereas he would be going a step slower as his regular rider Ben Morris has been teaching him to do all winter."

Varian said: "We're as confident as we can be that Sakheer will stay but nobody knows until the Guineas. If he doesn't get home, then we could drop him in trip."

Arc hope Hurricane Lane shines in racecourse gallop

Champion trainer Charlie Appleby is "working back from the Arc" with classy five-year-old , who impressed onlookers in a racecourse gallop on the Rowley Mile on Tuesday morning.

The son of Frankel went on a Group 1 winning spree in 2021 when racking up a hat-trick in the Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger before finishing third to Torquator Tasso in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. He is currently on a comeback mission after two disappointing efforts as a four-year-old.

After witnessing Hurricane Lane burst out of the Dip in scintillating fashion under William Buick, Appleby insisted ease in the ground is the key to where he will be campaigned, kicking off in the Group 3 John Porter Stakes () at Newbury on Saturday.

On ground officially described as soft, good to soft in places, Hurricane Lane was sent ten lengths clear of his lead horse in his latest exercise.

Appleby said: “We brought Hurricane Lane here today for the ground as he’s proven on that surface. I don’t need to tell anyone about his three-year-old career but his four-year-old campaign ended up disappointing. He ran a creditable race to be third on quick ground in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, after which we thought we’d got away with it. Unfortunately, we then went to Saint-Cloud, where the ground wasn’t where we thought it was. It was quick enough and he ran a disappointing race.”

Hurricane Lane finished eighth of nine behind subsequent Arc winner Alpinista that day and was not seen again. Appleby said: “Prior to that he’d been campaigned at the top level during his three-year-old career, so we knocked him on the head after Saint-Cloud to give him every chance.

"One thing I wanted is to start him off on ground with soft in the description. He let himself down well [in his gallop] and we’ll have a look at Newbury on Saturday, with the ground looking as though it'll have some ease in it.”

The Godolphin trainer added: “The only reason this horse has stayed in training is to work back from the Arc. To do so we need to tick all the right boxes in trying to get there and give him every opportunity to get there. He’ll be campaigned accordingly.”

Hurricane Lane may well run at Newbury, but one Appleby big gun who is set to miss out is , currently 5-2 second favourite for the Group 3 Greenham Stakes.

The unbeaten son of Kingman was last seen winning the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes at York in August but missed an autumn campaign due to a setback.

Appleby said: “Noble Style is a slick mover on quick ground and I don’t foresee us going to Newbury at this stage. He’ll probably have a racecourse gallop somewhere instead.”

