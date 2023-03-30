Jack Channon bids to continue rise with Phoenix Glow - Peter Scargill's three things to note on Thursday

You can read Peter Scargill's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Channon on the rise with Phoenix Glow

Jack Channon has made a most encouraging start to his career as a trainer, saddling his first double at Lingfield on Monday. Those successes were his second and third from his last five runners, with a close second also thrown in during that sequence.

It is the sort of run of form any trainer would want going into the start of the new turf season on the Flat, with Channon saddling last year’s Cambridgeshire winner Majestic in the Lincoln on Saturday. In the meantime, the trainer seeks to continue his good form with Phoenix Glow, who lines up in the 7f handicap () at Wolverhampton.

2. Cobden and King combine

A jockey booking has caught my eye at Taunton, where Harry Cobden has been engaged to ride by trainer Alan King. Cobden and King do not regularly combine, with the duo having only done so on four occasions in the last five years - this season they have only joined up once.

Nevertheless, Cobden will be aboard Roscoe Tara for King in the 2m3f handicap hurdle (), with the horse adding a further element of intrigue. Roscoe Tara has not raced for 730 days and will be making his handicap debut in this contest.

3. Big-money bumper prospect makes debut for De Bromhead

Mahon’s Way makes his debut for trainer Henry de Bromhead in the closing 2m½f bumper () at Naas and is well worth a look. The five-year-old was purchased for £360,000 at the sales last year by bloodstock agent Alex Elliott on behalf of Cheveley Park Stud. This was in spite of the Thompson family previously stating it would not be adding to its string of jumps horses following the death of David Thompson in December 2020.

However, to be trained by De Bromhead after he delivered them last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup with A Plus Tard. De Bromhead ensured the famous colours were in the winner’s enclosure this year as well via Envoi Allen in the Ryanair Chase.

