The trainers and jockeys it pays to follow on Lincoln weekend

The 2023 British Flat turf season begins on Saturday with Doncaster hosting its two-day Lincoln meeting. Here, we identify some key angles for the weekend's action, including the trainers and jockeys who have been profitable to follow and their main hopes running at Town Moor

John & Thady Gosden

Since adding his son Thady to the training licence the John Gosden stable's strike-rate at Doncaster has improved from 20 per cent to 26 per cent and the yard's older horses have proved profitable to follow on Town Moor.

The strike-rate of John & Thady Gosden runners at Doncaster improves from 16 per cent with two-year-olds, to 28 per cent with three-year-olds, to an impressive 36 per cent with horses aged four or older.

The Gosdens have the four-year-old entered in the Lincoln on Saturday. Benoit de la Sayette has been provisionally booked to ride, and this trainer/jockey combination struck in the 2021 Lincoln with Haqeeqy (9-2).

Saga got to within a head of landing the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot last year, and he was last seen finishing fourth at York in a race that has worked out very well. Dubai World Cup second Algiers claimed that contest, and the second Protagonist has since landed a Group 3 in Australia.

Gelded prior to making his seasonal debut, a mark of 102 has the potential to underestimate Saga.

Saga 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

James Tate

Newmarket trainer James Tate has a strong record with his representatives at this fixture. He has had exactly one runner at each of the last three Lincoln meetings, with Invincible Army (4-1) winning in 2019, Top Ranked (11-2) striking in 2021 and Mount Athos (14-1) finishing second 12 months ago.

The stable has five entries this weekend, with four of those coming in Sunday’s 1m2f handicap .

looks the first string for that contest. This colt has scored twice at Southwell this year, most recently making all to claim what looked a competitive 1m3f handicap. The handicapper has pulled no punches in raising Regal Empire 10lb for the win, but he appeared to have plenty in hand so should be capable of following up.

Regal Empire 14:45 Doncaster View Racecard

James Tate: good record with his runners at the Lincoln meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jim Boyle

Epsom-based trainer Jim Boyle does not make the trip north to Doncaster often, but when he does so his runners are worth following with three of the four horses he has run at the track in the past five seasons winning (75 per cent) – including Leroy Leroy (7-2), the stable’s only runner at the 2021 Lincoln meeting.

Boyle’s only entry at Doncaster this weekend comes in Sunday’s 1m2f handicap , where he runs the six-year-old .

This gelding was last seen finishing second at Newmarket in October, a run that produced a career-best Racing Post Rating of 98. Bad Company runs off the same mark on his reappearance, and he has gone well fresh previously, so a big run looks in the offing.

Bad Company 16:30 Doncaster View Racecard

Rossa Ryan

No longer the , Rossa Ryan has flourished as a freelancer on the all-weather this winter. He currently sits third in the all-weather jockeys’ championship standings with 61 winners and – at the time of writing – has earned more prize-money than any other rider this season.

Ryan also has fond memories of the Lincoln meeting, having notched a 20-1 treble on the Saturday card 12 months ago, and despite no longer being associated with Amo Racing he is expected to have a number of live chances this weekend.

One runner of particular interest that Ryan is provisionally booked to ride is in the Spring Mile .

This son of Kingman cost £500,000 at the breeze-up sales here in May 2021, and despite running moderately in a pair of maidens later that year, he has returned from an absence – and a gelding operation – a new horse, running out a very easy winner at Kempton twice this year.

The China Horse Club-owned four-year-old made a mockery of an opening mark of 80 when a six-length winner under Kieran Shoemark last month. Kingdom Come will not get a run in the Lincoln but needs only four withdrawals to get into the Spring Mile, and he will be of obvious interest for that contest given that he is 10lb well in under a penalty for his latest Kempton success.

Kingdom Come 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard

Rossa Ryan: rode a treble on last year's Lincoln card Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Jim Crowley

Jim Crowley has been in fine fettle on the all-weather this year with five winners from just ten rides. Doncaster has also proven a happy hunting ground for the Shadwell-retained rider in recent seasons, with his strike-rate at the track in the last five years sitting at 21 per cent.

That figure improves to 30 per cent (6-20) when focusing on Crowley’s mounts aged four or older, and representing that age group on Saturday looks worth considering in the Listed Cammidge Stakes .

This son of Showcasing finished sixth in last year’s Commonwealth Cup and ended his three-year-old campaign with an impressive victory in a three-runner conditions race at Newmarket in October. Afterwards, Ehraz's trainer Richard Hannon immediately nominated the Cammidge Stakes as an early season target, and since that victory Ehraz has been gelded, which could eke out some improvement.

Ehraz 15:00 Doncaster View Racecard

