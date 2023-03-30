Confirmed runners and riders for the Lincoln at Doncaster on Saturday

will bid to give William Haggas a record fifth win in a maximum 22-runner field in Saturday's Pertemps Network Lincoln (). Al Mubhir is the general 7-2 favourite, having scored impressively on his final start as a three-year-old at Haydock in October.

Haggas, who also runs , last won the £150,000 feature event of Doncaster's turf season opener with Addeybb under James Doyle in 2018. Doyle rides Al Mubhir's principal market rival for Simon and Ed Crisford.

Benoit de la Sayette steered Haqeeqy to success in the prestigious mile handicap in 2021 and had been due to ride last year's Britannia runner-up Saga. As well as that second at Royal Ascot, Saga also chased home subsequent Classic winners Modern Games and Coroebus on his first two starts and was last seen finishing fourth behind Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers at York in October.

However, John and Thady Gosden took out the King and Queen Consort-owned four-year-old at the final declaration stage on Thursday morning due to unsuitable soft ground. De la Sayette instead takes 3lb off David Menuisier's topweight .

Nine were declared in last year's Pertemps Network Spring Mile Handicap () with ultimately beating just seven rivals. The Ed Dunlop-trained five-year-old faces a much stiffer task this time around off a 9lb higher rating and 21 rivals declared, in what could be the biggest field since 2014, providing there are no raceday defections.

Lincoln runners and riders

Migration Benoit de la Sayette (3)

Awaal James Doyle

Witch Hunter Sean Levey

Greatgadian Aidan Keeley (5)

Atrium Kieran Shoemark

Boardman David Allan

Safe Voyage Jason Hart

Empirestateofmind Taylor Fisher (5)

Montassib Cieren Fallon

Baradar Kevin Stott

Bopedro Daniel Tudhope

Al Mubhir Andrea Atzeni

Croupier Harry Burns (3)

Jimi Hendrix Rossa Ryan

Wanees Jim Crowley

Eilean Dubh Clifford Lee

Toshizou Jonny Peate (5)

Encourageable David Probert

Revich Hollie Doyle

Helm Rock Ben Curtis

Majestic George Bass (3)

Yanifer Cam Hardie

