Confirmed runners and riders for the Lincoln at Doncaster on Saturday
Al Mubhir will bid to give William Haggas a record fifth win in a maximum 22-runner field in Saturday's Pertemps Network Lincoln (3.35). Al Mubhir is the general 7-2 favourite, having scored impressively on his final start as a three-year-old at Haydock in October.
Haggas, who also runs Montassib, last won the £150,000 feature event of Doncaster's turf season opener with Addeybb under James Doyle in 2018. Doyle rides Al Mubhir's principal market rival Awaal for Simon and Ed Crisford.
Benoit de la Sayette steered Haqeeqy to success in the prestigious mile handicap in 2021 and had been due to ride last year's Britannia runner-up Saga. As well as that second at Royal Ascot, Saga also chased home subsequent Classic winners Modern Games and Coroebus on his first two starts and was last seen finishing fourth behind Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers at York in October.
However, John and Thady Gosden took out the King and Queen Consort-owned four-year-old at the final declaration stage on Thursday morning due to unsuitable soft ground. De la Sayette instead takes 3lb off David Menuisier's topweight Migration.
Nine were declared in last year's Pertemps Network Spring Mile Handicap (2.25) with Arthur's Realm ultimately beating just seven rivals. The Ed Dunlop-trained five-year-old faces a much stiffer task this time around off a 9lb higher rating and 21 rivals declared, in what could be the biggest field since 2014, providing there are no raceday defections.
Lincoln runners and riders
Migration Benoit de la Sayette (3)
Awaal James Doyle
Witch Hunter Sean Levey
Greatgadian Aidan Keeley (5)
Atrium Kieran Shoemark
Boardman David Allan
Safe Voyage Jason Hart
Empirestateofmind Taylor Fisher (5)
Montassib Cieren Fallon
Baradar Kevin Stott
Bopedro Daniel Tudhope
Al Mubhir Andrea Atzeni
Croupier Harry Burns (3)
Jimi Hendrix Rossa Ryan
Wanees Jim Crowley
Eilean Dubh Clifford Lee
Toshizou Jonny Peate (5)
Encourageable David Probert
Revich Hollie Doyle
Helm Rock Ben Curtis
Majestic George Bass (3)
Yanifer Cam Hardie
