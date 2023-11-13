How can we get better at handling concussion?

The Front Runner is our morning email exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers , written today by Chris Cook and available here as a free sample.

Does racing have a culture problem that gets in the way of recognising some concussion cases? That thought came up recently when the Front Runner attended a cross-industry symposium on the subject jointly hosted by the Injured Jockeys Fund and British Equestrian (the governing body for horse sports like eventing and show jumping).

We all know that jockeys are tough people who put their health at risk whenever they ride in a race. But that risk always has to be reasonable, proportionate and well-managed. Jockeys should not be taking risks they don't fully understand.

"I underestimated how much it affects you in later life," said Martin Dwyer, a Derby-winning jockey who retired this year. It was a knee injury that ended his career but naturally he also took blows to the head, which he mentioned as he took part in a round-table discussion with other jockeys, the highlights from which were shown to the gathering at Cheltenham racecourse.

Dwyer spoke about a time when he was knocked out in a fall. On returning to consciousness shortly afterwards, he recalls that his immediate focus was covering up the fact that he'd taken such a serious blow, because he had a good ride in a big race coming up soon and he didn't want to lose it.

"I forget so much now," Dwyer added. "If I could go back to myself ten years ago, I'd say: 'Look, you've had another bang on the head, take some time out.' Maybe I should have respected concussion more than I did."

Tom Scudamore, another big-time rider who retired this year, said the fear from a jockey's perspective was not loss of money so much as loss of opportunity. "No matter how successful you are, there's only so many chances to win those big races."

Dwyer, Scudamore and others agreed that racing can get better at managing concussion, which requires people to get better at recognising the symptoms and also needs jockeys to more readily accept the need to step back from the sport when they've had a knock - which, of course, may happen on the gallops as well as at the races.

"You only have one head," as Kevin Brogan put it. The concept of calling the attention of medics to a jockey exhibiting symptoms is a tricky one for the weighing room, as he acknowledged. "It might come across that you're trying to do the other lad dirty but at the end of the day you're doing them a favour."

Scu added: "The weirdest thing about delayed concussion is that you think you're absolutely fine until someone asks you a question. You're on autopilot but in your own mind you're absolutely fine."

Dwyer noted that a concussed jockey is bound to ride below their optimum level, perhaps dangerously below it. At any rate, they're unlikely to do a good job for anyone who happens to be employing them and could damage their reputation by taking rides while affected. "Ignoring the symptoms of concussion is just bad news," he concluded.

The symposium heard from Dr Jerry Hill, chief medical advisor to the BHA, who described "second impact syndrome", in which a person suffers a second concussion before symptoms of the first have had time to subside. It can lead to rapid, potentially fatal swelling of the brain and was noted in particular in the case of a teenager who died after playing rugby in 2011.

Hill pointed to government guidelines for grassroot sport published this year which featured the call to action: "If in doubt, sit them out". These words don't have the status of a protocol, Hill acknowledged, but he added that guidelines can reach that status over time and sports would need a good reason to deviate from them.

The BHA's position on concussion is well established after work over many years and is outlined here . Jockeys are stood down for at least seven days, following which recovery is managed on an individual basis by the BHA's medical department in collaboration with the IJF. A concussion awareness module is available to help people working within the sport to spot the symptoms and to understand what they should do in response.

The full collaboration of the sport's participants and insiders will lead to better care for our jockeys and a better future for them too. As IJF chair William Norris KC said in his opening speech: "The days of pretending that you're fine and carrying on are gone."

Monday's picks by Richard Birch

At first glance, Fairway Freddy appears to have a mountain to climb against five rivals who have competed regularly at a higher level than him in Kempton’s Unibet Middle Distance Series’ Veterans’ Handicap Chase (2.25) .

However, deeper analysis reveals Fairway Freddy, a renowned good-ground performer who is likely to enjoy favourable underfoot conditions, looks capable of outrunning probable big odds.

For instance, the Nick Gifford-trained ten-year-old renews rivalry with Le Ligerien, who beat him just two and three-quarter lengths at Plumpton in February, on huge 27lb better terms when Tabitha Worsley’s 3lb claim is factored in.

Dual Kempton scorer Fairway Freddy, winner of five of his 26 chases, is undoubtedly well handicapped, and there is no evidence he is in decline at the age of ten.

His Fontwell reappearance second to Guy last month was arguably one of his best performances over the last 12 months as the winner is a one-time 130-rated horse who had slipped to 122 that day.

You can put a line through Fairway Freddy’s most recent run at Plumpton. The combination of rain-softened ground and a mistake at a crucial stage explains his seemingly well below-par effort.

Yet he did run well for a long way against the likes of Sacre Coeur, who was pitched into Wincanton’s Grade 2 Elite Hurdle against Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle-bound Rubaud, and Flagrant Delitiep, a rock-solid third behind Huelgoat on that same Somerset card.

The handicapper has dropped Fairway Freddy 4lb to 109 for his Plumpton defeat, and my selection, who was officially rated 126 two years ago, can take advantage, assuming the ground remains good.

'He can significantly outrun probable big odds' - our Monday tipster has two chasers to back

Two things to look out for today

1. There's a Cheltenham Festival winner reappearing on today's card at Kempton. Langer Dan , you'll recall, won a three-way battle for the Coral Cup back in March and now starts out in a Pertemps qualifier at the same 2m5f distance as for that victory. It's hard to expect much from him today, though, because he seems to have quite a well-established pattern of achieving little in his early runs before landing a decent spring handicap. When the Cheltenham stewards asked about his improved form, they were told a return to the home of jump racing had helped, so today's flat, right-handed circuit may not suit so well. Irish Hill , who's had a wind op since last seen, seems a more plausible winner today but Langer Dan should have better days ahead.

Langer Dan 15:00 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2. William Haggas has been a bit more selective about which horses he sends to Wolverhampton this year - just a dozen so far, about a third of the number he's sent in each of the past three years. Perhaps he's worried about the price of diesel or the environmental impact. Still more interestingly, half of those 12 have won and the return on investment is a shade over 100 per cent. He runs Mistress Light in a 1m4f handicap there tonight. Half-sister to a couple of Listed winners, she was a staying-on third at Windsor on her handicap debut last month.

Mistress Light 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb) Tnr: William Haggas

