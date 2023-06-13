Facile Vega's sister makes her eagerly anticipated debut - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should click here to sign up and start receiving emails immediately!

Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to get 50% off for three months!

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

1. Liable under examination at Salisbury

It has been a difficult few days for the Sir Michael Stoute / Richard Kingscote combination but nothing heals like a winner and they have a clear chance of getting one on the Salisbury card with Liable . A Juddmonte-owned son of Frankel, he's out of a mare called Responsible (hence his own name) who never raced but came from one of the owner's best families. She's a half-sister to Dansili, Banks Hill, Cacique, Champs Elysees, Intercontinental and Heat Haze - a list that includes three stallions and five horses who won G1s in the US. Liable has an older sister, Obligate, who won a G2 in France and was third in the Prix Rothschild won by Laurens. It's a lot to live up to and Liable hasn't done it yet but there's been steady progress in his two runs so far and he'll benefit if this ten-runner field goes a decent pace. He ought to be a better option than serial runner-up Roaring Legend.

Liable 16:40 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

2. Hannon juvenile to strike at Wetherby?

On the basis that Richard Hannon's horses generally show good improvement for their first outing, Fakhra must be of interest in a novice race at Wetherby this evening. She was allowed to start at 16-1 at Chepstow 11 days ago but responded well for pressure and was beaten less than a length in second place. Carrying the colours of Al Shaqab, she fetched 185,000gns at Book 1 the year before last.

Fakhra 18:45 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

3. Daughter of Quevega bids to make a winning debut

To my shame, I probably haven't watched too many Sligo bumpers all the way through but I'll be tuning in for tonight's contest , confined to mares, that closes the card there. That's because it brings us the racecourse debut of Aurora Vega , the third foal out of Quevega, who was herself a six-time Cheltenham Festival winner before becoming mum to the stars. Both of Quevega's first two foals are already winners and Facile Vega has won four Grades 1s, in bumpers and as a novice hurdler. Given her pedigree, anything but victory for Aurora Vega would be deflating (unless you've backed something else in the race). She is, of course, with Willie Mullins, whose record in bumpers so far this season is an extraordinary 12/18.

Aurora Vega 20:18 Sligo View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Read these next:

2023 Queen Anne Stakes: assessing the top contenders for the Royal Ascot curtain-raiser

Windsor plunged into darkness as racing delayed by thunderstorm following extraordinary weather change

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.