2023 Queen Anne Stakes: assessing the top contenders for the Royal Ascot curtain-raiser

The Queen Anne Stakes (2.30 Ascot, June 20) is exactly one week away and this year’s running of the opening Group 1 of the royal meeting looks top class. Here we go through the form of the leading contenders and produce an early verdict on who will come out on top . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Modern Games: won the Group 1 Lockinge last time out Credit: Mark Cranham

Form: 121-21

Strengths: Has only finished outside of the top three in twice in 15 starts, which includes eight victories, five of which were achieved at the highest level. Produced a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when landing his first British Group 1 in the Lockinge at Newbury last month, in which he finished his race strongly to get the better of Chindit. He relishes quick underfoot conditions, with a record of 121121 over a mile on ground described as good or quicker.

Weaknesses: It wasn't the strongest running of the Lockinge, with no other Group 1 winners in the field, and he's done most of his winning at the top-level abroad.

Odds: 7-4f

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer: “The Queen Anne is next for Modern Games. It was our plan and people may have raised their eyebrows as to why we went to America, but I was delighted when I saw him in the paddock [at Newbury]. You go to America confident, but I did think that run wouldn't do him any harm to be honest. I don't want to run him on soft ground, although I know he ran with merit on softer ground at Ascot on Champions Day."

Modern Games 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Inspiral: won the Coronation Stakes at the royal meeting last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Form: /1216-

Strengths: Unbeaten champion two-year-old filly missed the 1,000 Guineas after complications in her preparation, but produced a scintillating display when routing her rivals on her first three-year-old start in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last year. Added a third victory at the top level, having landed the Fillies' Mile on her final juvenile start, later last season when getting the better of Light Infantry and Erevann on slow enough ground in the Prix Jacques le Marois, and gets 3lb from all her rivals.

She evidently goes well fresh, having won on her debut and after a 252-day break at this meeting last year, and has four wins and a second – beaten less than two lengths – from five starts on ground quicker than good.

Weaknesses: Was turned over at 1-7 by Prosperous Voyage in the Falmouth Stakes last year, when there didn't seem to be an excuse, and she was very slowly away when a disappointing favourite in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. A repeat of either of those inconsistent efforts would make her vulnerable.

Odds: 5-2

What they say

Chris Richardson, managing director to owners Cheveley Park: “She's really matured both physically and mentally, which I think she needed to do, and hopefully she'll be on song. She's so talented and lightly raced. It's going to be hugely competitive and her rivals have races under their belts, but if you're not in you can't win, and she's been kept in training to go to that level. There are lots of options beyond this, but we'll let her do the talking at Ascot and then we can make a plan."

Inspiral 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Native Trail: Last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas winner disappointed on his seasonal return at Newmarket Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Form: 2135-2

Strengths: Unbeaten in four starts as a juvenile, including Group 1 wins in the Vincent O'Brien Stakes and the Dewhurst, and won the Irish 2,000 Guineas last year after finishing runner-up in the Newmarket version the start before.

Showed he could stay further than a mile when losing out by half a length in the Coral-Eclipse, something that will stand him in good stead for the return to a stiff mile at Ascot. Has a liking for fast ground, which he is likely to encounter there, and is only a couple of pounds off the top two in the betting on official ratings.

Weaknesses: Was very poor on his final start last season, coming home a 14-length fifth of six behind Baaeed in the Juddmonte International, after which he was given wind surgery.

Was again below par on his reappearance from a 261-day break in the bet365 Mile last month, when he was beaten three lengths into second by Mutasaabeq, who was giving Native Trail 3lb despite being officially rated 6lb lower than that rival.

Odds: 8-1

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer: "William [Buick] was pleased and he said Native Trail was just a bit rusty. You could see from the gate he was just having to chivvy him along a little bit. He said he will sharpen up no end on that but he said that the most important thing was that he wanted it. He nursed him across the line given how long he has been off but he has held on for second. Where we go next I would say it would be the Queen Anne after that. Not all is lost there at all."

Native Trail 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Erevann: French challenger for Jean-Claude Rouget Credit: Edward Whitaker

Form: 131-35

Strengths: Progressive RPRs from his debut success in October 2021, culminating in a defeat of The Revenant, winner of the 2020 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, in the Group 2 Prix Daniel Wildenstein last October.

Sole start at the highest level that season saw him finish half a length behind Inspiral, and a neck behind Light Infantry, in the Prix Jacques le Marois. He showed he could stay that bit further when a close fifth to Anmaat in the Prix d'Ispahan last time, which suggested a truly run mile at Ascot could suit.

Weaknesses: His career-best effort came on very soft ground and he is completely unproven on ground quicker than good to soft. Hasn't been at his best in two runs this season since returning from a break, the latest of which will be 22 days before Royal Ascot, and his best performances have come after at least 40 days off the track.

Odds: 8-1

Erevann 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: J-C Rouget

How about the remainder?

Best of the rest could be Chindit , who tried to bite Modern Games as he went past him in the the Lockinge last month. A three-time winner at Ascot, Chindit finished fourth to Baaeed in this race last year but has looked better than ever this season and doesn't have a lot to find with his Newbury conqueror.

Charlie Hills has started the season in great form and his Mutasaabeq , who gave 3lb and a three-length beating to Native Trail in the bet365 Mile last month, looks to bounce back from a lesser effort in the Lockinge. Only a head separated him and Chindit in the fast-ground Summer Mile at this course last year.

One-time Derby hope Cash , who was a short head behind subsequent Irish Derby winner Westover in the Classic Trial at Sandown last year, hasn't been at his best of late and had no answer to smart pair Hukum and Desert Crown when upped in trip for the Brigadier Gerard last time. He is closely matched with Chindit on their Paradise Stakes running and will go well if the drop back in trip has the desired effect.

The progressive Jadoomi , who was third in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on his final start last season, flopped on good ground in the Lockinge on his reappearance and will likely need rain to take part, while Berkshire Shadow produced a career best last time and could be overpriced. He has run at the royal meeting the last two years, winning the Coventry Stakes in 2021 and finishing just over a length behind the ill-fated Coroebus in the St James's Palace Stakes last year.

Verdict

This looks set to be a fierce match up between Lockinge winner Modern Games and the returning Inspiral , who gets the vote after her breathtaking display in the Coronation Stakes at this meeting last year. The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly is returning from a long absence, but that didn't stop her confirming her superiority at this meeting 12 months ago and armed with a 3lb fillies' allowance, she should have too much for her rivals. Modern Games is very consistent and can chase the selection home, while Berkshire Shadow, who has solid royal meeting form, can go well at a big price.

Inspiral 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Queen Anne (Royal Ascot, Tuesday, June 20)

Coral: 7-4 Modern Games, 5-2 Inspiral, 8-1 Erevann, Native Trail, 11-1 Chindit, 16 Facteur Cheval, Jadoomi, Mutasaabeq, 20 bar

2023 Royal Ascot betting offers

bet365 have a new customer offer available if you sign up for an account here

Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up here

Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, here

Betfair have lots of offers, extra places and money-back specials. Sign up for a new account here

New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from money-back offers here

To get a free bet from Ladbrokes , simply sign up to a new account here

Sign up for a new Coral account. They have an offer for new customers here

If you're a new customer, Tote will give you a free bet. Sign up here to claim

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

2023 Prince of Wales's Stakes: assessing the top contenders for the star-studded Group 1 on day two of Royal Ascot

2023 Gold Cup: assessing the top contenders for the feature contest on day three of Royal Ascot

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.