Australian sprinter takes to the Knavesmire - Jonathan Harding's three things to note on Wednesday

1. Musidora offers Classic clues

There will be more Classic clues on offer on the opening day of York's Dante festival and it will be fascinating to see whether can take another step forward in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (). She is the 6-1 second-favourite for the Betfred Oaks following her emphatic maiden success at Newmarket last time but this represents a much sterner test against some more experienced rivals, most notably , who finished second in last season's Group 1 Fillies' Mile. Infinite Cosmos deserves to be favourite but she is clearly priced on potential without Group form in the book.

2. Australian raider worthy of respect

The Duke of York Stakes looks open and it has some international flavour courtesy of for trainers Leon and Troy Corstens. Nature Strip showed us just how talented Australian sprinters can be when winning last year's King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot and while his domestic form suggests The Astrologist might not be the very best sprinter the country has to offer, he still has decent form. He was narrowly beaten in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan and the booking of Ryan Moore is a big bonus.

3. Solid bet on Newton Abbot's ITV4 card

It is heartening to see the Racing Welfare Mental Health Awareness Week Handicap Hurdle () from Newton Abbot is being shown on ITV4 alongside five races from York. The track has not had it easy in recent years and has been blighted by cancellations due to waterlogging, falling crowds and recruitment issues. It plays a key role in the summer jumps programme and hopefully a bit of love from ITV will help to encourage more people through the gates. The market for the race is headed by , who has hit the post on his two recent starts for Harry Fry but can go one better this time.

