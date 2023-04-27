A Grade 1 full of intrigue and a Mullins rematch - Peter Scargill's races and horses to note on Thursday

You can read Peter Scargill's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. All set for the most intriguing Grade 1 of the week

It is day three of the Punchestown festival and the main event is the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (). Klassical Dream has won the last two editions of the race and is back to have a crack at winning it for a third time, a feat last achieved by Quevega (who won the race four times in total). While Klassical Dream is the defending champ, he is arguably one of the least interesting horses in the race (sorry Klassical Dream) with Sire Du Berlais, Teahupoo, Monkfish and Asterion Forlonge also lining up.

Teahupoo looked to have the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival locked up going into the race, but failed to get the job done after meeting interference. He was briefly promoted to second because of that by the raceday stewards, . Victory that day went to Sire Du Berlais, who then came from nowhere to win at the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree, so he is going for the big-race hat-trick.

As for Monkfish and Asterion Forlonge, they were second and first respectively at Fairyhouse over Easter in a Grade 2 hurdle. It was a return to form for Asterion Forlonge, whose career has been chequered by erratic jumping, while the gigantic Monkfish was returning after 713 days off the course. As such, it remains to be seen how he does backed up just 17 days later.

2. Dominant Arkle winner back in action

El Fabiolo produced one of the performances of the Cheltenham Festival when dishing out a proper beating to Jonbon in the Arkle. The six-year-old seeks to complete a perfect first season over fences when he takes on three rivals – two of whom are stablemates – in the Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase () at Punchestown.

While El Fabiolo charged to victory at Cheltenham, it was a wholly different story for his stablemate Dysart Dynamo, who fell at the final fence and remained on the ground for some time. His emergence from behind the green screens brought a mighty cheer from the stands at Cheltenham and reduced his groom, Janna Walsh, to tears. .

3. Don't miss this informative Listed race amongst Punchestown fun

We remain in a slightly odd period of the year when the jumps seasons are coming to a close in Britain and Ireland while the Flat is starting to pick up. This is perhaps showcased today by not only having the Punchestown festival taking place, but also a Listed race for fillies on the all-weather at Chelmsford this evening – the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Chelmer Fillies’ Stakes ().

Richard Hannon, who saddled Happy Romance to win the race in 2021, is represented by Minnetonka, while Archie Watson is also chasing another victory in the race having landed it with Isaan Queen in 2020. Watson runs It’s Showtime Baby, who is making her debut for the yard. Anyone keen on the prospects of Mammas Girl in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas next weekend will also be keeping a close eye on Believing, who finished fifth in the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last week.

