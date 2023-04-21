A British-based runner heads to Saint-Cloud - Lewis Porteous' three things to note on Friday

You can read Lewis Porteous' three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Newbury novice poses as Classic trial

The Darley Novice Stakes () at Newbury has a whiff of quality about it, in fact it could almost pass as another Classic trial and there should be plenty of clues for the season on offer. The unbeaten Chesspiece and Godolphin's Military Order hold Dante and Derby entries, Newbury novice winner Exoplanet holds a Dante, Irish 2,000 Guineas and Irish Derby entry, while Arkendale and Rajasthan also have Dante entries next to their names. Rajasthan in particular is an intriguing contender for John and Thady Gosden, especially as Cicero's Gift, the horse who beat Rajasthan at Newbury last season, made a winning return at the end of last month and is held in high regard by trainer Charlie Hills. Roger Varian too is keen on Exoplanet, who blotted his copy book in the Autumn Stakes last season, but is surely better than that performance and boasts an exquisite pedigree. Finding the winner will not be easy but it's certainly a race to keep a close eye on with the future in mind.

Rajasthan 15:15 Newbury View Racecard

2. Stable tour comments point to Lord Uhtred

It's that time of year when it can pay to latch on to those stables starting the new turf season with a flourish and, having been amongst the winners over the last few days, I like where Charlie Hills appears to have his team at this early juncture. Wokingham possible Orazio made a winning return at Newmarket on Wednesday, while Garrus and Harry Magnus were on the mark at the same track yesterday and there could be more success for the stable today. As well as Tanmawwy and Lady Of Anjou, Hills runs Lord Uhtred at Newbury, who was given a favourable mention in the trainer's recent . Hills had been considering the Esher Cup at Sandown at the end of the month as a starting point but he must like what he sees at home as Lord Uhtred begins his season earlier than first planned in today's 7f handicap (). "There must be more to come," according to his trainer and don't be shocked to see him knocking on the door this afternoon.

Lord Uhtred 16:25 Newbury View Racecard

3. Classic contender tackles Group 3 at Saint-Cloud

Frenchman David Menuisier flies the flag for Britain at Saint-Cloud this afternoon as Heartache Tonight takes on a strong challenge from the home team in the Group 3 Prix Cleopatre (). A fascinating runner, Heartache Tonight was purchased in France as a yearling, therefore there are financial perks of her running across the Channel and she made a winning debut when successful at Longchamp on her only start as a two-year-old. So dominant that day, she's already quoted at just 25-1 for the Betfred Oaks and today could be the start of an exciting season for owners Chris Wright and Andy MacDonald. Among the opposition are Ottery and Forelsket, already winners this season for Andre Fabre, while Elusive Princess bids for a fourth win in a row. Heartache Tonight will have the assistance of Kieran Shoemark in the saddle and can hopefully become the latest contender to advertise her Classic credentials this week.

Heartache Tonight 14:45 Saint-Cloud View Racecard

