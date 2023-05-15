€260,000 recruit makes debut for Willie Mullins and Might I heads to France - Chris Cook's three things to note on Monday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Familiar names in France

How about a bit of French jump racing? It's a big time for the game over there, with the Grand Steep coming up this weekend, and Sky will screen a Listed hurdle race from Compiegne () at lunchtime today that has quite a bit of British involvement. Harry Fry sends over , last seen running fourth in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival. Sophie Leech, who nearly won this with Zurekin a couple of years ago, runs Dan Skelton's former charge . He got tired on his French debut last month but perhaps the ten-year-old can do better this time. Noel George, son of Tom, shares his licence with Amanda Zetterholm and they won a Grade 2 last month with Goa Lil. They're represented here by , formerly with Henry Daly, who was second at Auteuil last time. Felix De Giles, another Brit abroad, continues to lead the French jump jockeys table on 37 wins to 30 for Johnny Charron, his nearest pursuer. Fry has booked him for Might I.

2. In-form trainer saddles one runner

North Yorkshire trainer must be having the time of his life just now. After about a decade with a licence, he's just had easily the best jumps season of his career so far, with Into Overdrive providing the highlight in the Rowland Meyrick. The yard's strong form has continued into May, with four wins from ten runners over obstacles, including Willaston landing a good pot at Haydock on Saturday. Walford is not to be underestimated on the Flat either; a dozen winners last year was close to his best and he's 2/8 this month on the level. His recent form figures across both codes read: 12116431112, so even the stable cat would be of interest if the handicapper would give it a mark. Walford's runner today is , returning to Catterick, where he won last summer, and likely to appreciate a less soggy surface than for his first two runs this year. He's in a marathon handicap ().

3. Intriguing new recruit for Mullins

Tremble, all other jumps trainers, for has got another good prospect. Or at least looks a good prospect on paper; we'll find out (), when he makes his hurdling debut. Bred and owned by the Wertheimers, he rose through handicaps with Carlos Laffon-Parias to be second in a couple of Listed contests and wasn't beaten far in a bunched finish to a Group 3 when last seen in June. He fetched €260,000 at auction the next month and has been found a winnable opportunity.

