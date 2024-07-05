Sandown plays down fears of a significant going change after heavy rainfall

Sandown played down fears of a significant going change after nearly 5mm of rain fell in three hours before the start of the two-day Coral-Eclipse meeting.

The ground remains officially good, good to firm in places at a track where City Of Troy runs for the first time since his impressive Derby success in the feature event on Saturday.

Speaking just after 8am, Sandown clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "It was dry here until about 5am and we've had just shy of 5mm of steady, light rain since.

"But yesterday in the south was a really windy, sunny day and it dried quite a bit. When the rain came, the starting point was probably good to firm, good in places.

"When I walked the course between 6am and 7am, there was still a little bit of tightness in places, particularly on the round course."

Racing gets under way at 1.55 on Friday and Cooper said: "Looking at the radar and having spoken to the Met Office, it looks as though we're going to have rain on and off in the next couple of hours then the system moves through and we're in a gap, which might see us through racing today."

Looking ahead to Saturday's Eclipse card, Cooper stressed the uncertainty of the forecast and said: "There is rain but the volume depends on what track the overnight front takes – there's a chance we could be a bit to the south of it, in which case we wouldn't see quite so much of it."

Friday's card features three Listed races, with high-class stayer Trueshan (4.50 ) set to run for the first time since May having been forced out of Royal Ascot by unsuitably quick ground.

