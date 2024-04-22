Tipperary Flat card on Thursday cancelled with surface unfit for racing

Tipperary's Flat card on Thursday has been cancelled with the track unfit for racing, although Tuesday's jumps fixture will go ahead.

Paddy Graffin, IHRB clerk of the course, said: "Our Flat track at Tipperary has been unfit for racing since entries for Thursday's fixture opened up last week.

"We were keen to give this fixture every opportunity, especially with the change in the weather over the weekend, but despite some small improvement in recent days it just wasn't sufficient enough to get us to where we needed to be in time for Thursday.

"There has been some drying on the National Hunt track and we will have no problems there on Tuesday, but the Flat track is still saturated in some areas and still remains unfit for racing."

Tipperary is working with Horse Racing Ireland with a view to rescheduling the meeting.

