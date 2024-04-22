New equine therapeutic centre to be built and named in memory of Jack de Bromhead after donations of €1 million

A new indoor equine therapeutic centre, named in memory of Jack de Bromhead, will be built in 2024 on the ChildVision campus in Dublin after more than €1 million in donations were received.

ChildVision, the specialist therapy and education centre for children with visual impairment, made the announcement on Tuesday and said the new centre in Drumcondra was made possible by a host of donations from the family and friends of the De Bromheads.

The new indoor facility will give children, who are blind, multi-disabled and neurodiverse, access to the best global equine activities in a supportive and purpose designed environment and will allow the ChildVision equine team and volunteers to extend their services to reach more children over more hours to make a life-changing difference, especially through the winter months and in bad weather conditions.

Spearheaded by Chris Jones, a family friend of the De Bromheads and a well-known owner with the stable, and with the blessing of Jack’s parents Heather and Henry, the €1m donation target which was needed to complete the equine therapeutic centre was reached last December.

Honeysuckle's owner Kenny Alexander has helped continue the donation drive by giving his Honeysuckle silks, signed by himself, Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead, to an auction at the Goffs Sale at Punchestown next Thursday.

The De Bromhead family said of the announcement about the new centre: "The equine centre will be a wonderful legacy for our beloved Jack, a hugely missed son and brother. Horses are a huge part of our lives, and we know the physical experience of riding a horse offers so many potential benefits, especially helping address a host of physical, social and emotional issues. More so, it will be a place of learning and hope, full of laughter and joy, traits that were such a part of Jack."

Time change for Stefano Cherchi remembrance mass in Newmarket on Sunday



The remembrance mass for Stefano Cherchi at Our Lady Immaculate & Saint Etheldreda Church in Newmarket on Sunday will now take place at noon, as opposed to the previously advertised time.

The service will be followed by a 'Celebration Of Life' in memory of Stefano for his family, friends and former colleagues at King's Hotel just off Newmarket High Street.

Cherchi died in Australia on April 3 after sustaining serious head injuries in a fall at Canberra the previous month. His funeral was staged in his hometown of Sassari, Sardinia last Saturday where those in attendance included his mentor Marco Botti.

Heffernan ban reduced

Seamie Heffernan has had a 16-day suspension reduced to ten following an appeal.

The hugely experienced multiple Classic-winning rider was hit with the huge ban at Dundalk this month when he was found to have used his whip with excessive frequency on Dairago, who was just touched off into second by Mundi in a mile maiden.

Heffernan argued that at least one of the strikes was for corrective and safety purposes and, although the appeals body agreed with the raceday stewards in that he had used his whip with excessive frequency, the severity of the sanction was reduced by six days.

He will serve his suspension on April 26, 27, 29, as well as May 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

Tipperary Flat card on Thursday cancelled with surface unfit for racng



Tipperary's Flat card on Thursday has been cancelled with the track unfit for racing, although Tuesday's jumps fixture will go ahead.

Paddy Graffin, IHRB clerk of the course, said: "Our Flat track at Tipperary has been unfit for racing since entries for Thursday's fixture opened up last week.

"We were keen to give this fixture every opportunity, especially with the change in the weather over the weekend, but despite some small improvement in recent days it just wasn't sufficient enough to get us to where we needed to be in time for Thursday.

"There has been some drying on the National Hunt track and we will have no problems there on Tuesday, but the Flat track is still saturated in some areas and still remains unfit for racing."

Tipperary is working with Horse Racing Ireland with a view to rescheduling the meeting.

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.