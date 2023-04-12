'You relish riding horses like him' - Hughes primed for Ahoy Senor call-up with success at Southwell

Brian Hughes is looking forward to a fruitful trip to the Grand National meeting after striking with Soldat Forte on the eve of his late Grade 1 call-up for Ahoy Senor.

The champion jockey was given the ride on the Lucinda Russell-trained runner for Thursday's Aintree Bowl after Derek Fox was forced to miss the ride following a fall last week.

While Fox is still booked for Grand National favourite Corach Rambler, Hughes was called up to partner Ahoy Senor and the jockey set off in good spirits after landing the 2m maiden hurdle on the Charlie Longsdon-trained six-year-old.

"You relish riding horses like him and you don't think of the negatives, you think of the positives," Hughes said of Ahoy Senor to Sky Sports Racing. "I sat on him the other day and he felt like a lovely horse and it's great to get a leg up on him, although it's a shame for Derek. He likes the track – the problem is he's got me on him now and not Derek!"

The ride will be Hughes's first in an open Grade 1 chase since 2021, with Ahoy Senor out to continue his winning form at the Grand National meeting in a fascinating clash with Shishkin and A Plus Tard.

Of Wednesday's winner, he added: "He was gassy early and we weren't going very quick, so I went to the front with a circuit to go, got a fill in him down the back and he's won. Hopefully he can go on and win a couple more."

Stuti strikes

There was drama in the first division of the mares' bumper when Stuti survived a stewards' inquiry to keep her victory for Hughie Morrison.

The six-year-old scored by half a length but Niall Houlihan was handed a three-day suspension for careless riding after drifting into the path of third-placed Wyenot.

