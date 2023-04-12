'He’s had a lot of very hard battles' - Alan King reacts after Trueshan is beaten at 4-9

Rajinsky lowered the colours of star stayer Trueshan to seal a first Listed success in the Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes.

The Hugo Palmer-trained seven-year-old, who returned at 16-1, repelled the persistent challenge of the 4-9 favourite to score by half a length under top apprentice Harry Davies.

It was a poignant victory for the 18-year-old rider, who last week gave an emotional address at the funeral of his father and former champion apprentice Stephen.

Rajinsky, owned by Jastar Capital, finished fourth behind Trueshan in last year’s Northumberland Plate and had 19lb to find with his reopposing rival on official ratings. This victory left his rider dreaming of a Cup campaign, with Rajinsky, a best-priced 12-1 with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for the tote+ Chester Cup on May 12 – a race he finished third in last year.

Davies, who celebrated his first domestic Listed win, said: “We thought he’d be fit enough today but the competition was the best he’d faced. Rajinsky always hits the line strong and never lets you down. When Trueshan came to me, he kept finding.

“He’s improving as he’s getting older and we learnt an awful lot about him last year. It’s very exciting to potentially compete in all the Cup races with him this year. There’s no reason why he can’t take the next step to that level."

Alan King: "I’m very disappointed. Hollie [Doyle] thought he would win three furlongs out but knew he was beaten two furlongs out" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Alan King believes Trueshan’s next race will tell him a lot about his stable star and the trainer shared slight concerns over whether the seven-year-old was feeling the effects – mentally rather than physically – of some gruelling races over the years.

King said: “I’m very disappointed. Hollie [Doyle] thought he would win three furlongs out but knew he was beaten two furlongs out.

“He’s had a lot of very hard battles and it’s just a worry about whether it’s left its mark on him mentally, but we’ll know more after his next race. He’ll have to take a step forward from that.

“He’d worked awfully well at home before coming here. He was having a nice blow rather than an excessive one afterwards and I’m not going to use that as an excuse. The next race will tell us a lot.”

The 2021 Cesarewitch and Coral Hurdle winner Buzz finished last of five on his first start in 508 days after fracturing his pelvis, but trainer Nicky Henderson was far from disheartened.

He said: "We ummed and ahhed about whether to run him on this testing ground and he just got tired in it. He had a nice time and, if he's all right in the morning, on we go. It's great to get him back and we'll stick to the Flat."

