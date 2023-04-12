'I definitely feel she's up to that level' - Irish black-type mission could await impressive Fix You

A black-type mission in Ireland could beckon for Fix You next week after victory in the 5f three-year-old handicap.

The Amo Racing-owned filly travelled notably well on the way to a smooth three-and-a-half-length success under Kevin Stott and trainer Alice Haynes is already eyeing a step up to Listed level.

While the Chelmer Fillies’ Stakes over 6f at Chelmsford on April 27 is an option, Haynes could turn out the smart prospect quickly for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Committed Stakes over 5½f at Navan on Saturday week.

Haynes, who has just shy of 50 horses in training, said: “She was a bit ring-rusty at Kempton and I thought she was on a great mark for this. She loves this testing ground and we may head to Ireland next weekend.

“We’ll be chasing the soft ground with her to get her some black type as I definitely feel she’s up to that level. She’s a nice filly and exciting for the owners.”

Form franked

The second and third in last week’s 5f maiden at the track finished first and second in the 5f novice sponsored by Darley and EBF worth £40,000.

Sera Dawn, trained by Jack Channon and owned by Dave and Gill Hedley, confirmed recent form with Fair Wind when prevailing by a head under apprentice George Bass.

Bass said: "I was keen to get Sera Dawn rolling early as she finished off so well here last week. She’s tough and I knew she would find more when the runner-up came to her.

“She's a filly on the up and she enjoys this testing ground. It’s a really nice prize to win with her and hopefully she can keep improving.”

Derby entrant Torito won the other novice on the seven-race card over 1m½f for Robert Havlin, John and Thady Gosden and owner-breeder George Strawbridge. The rider completed a double aboard the Dean Ivory-trained Molly Valentine, owned by Heather and Michael Yarrow, in the 1m½f fillies' handicap

Successful start

Former champion apprentice Marco Ghiani made the perfect start to his retainer with owner Peter Harris when successful aboard Eyetrap in the 1m2f handicap.

The leisure tycoon and former trainer was on course to cheer home the winner, having returned to the ownership ranks in Britain last year after a period away from the sport.

Harris, who has 15 horses in training with Jane Chapple-Hyam, said: “I have a great relationship with Adam [Kirby] but he can only do the higher weights now and I needed someone who can ride the colts and fillies.

“Marco won some big races as an apprentice and he’s a good, young jockey.”

