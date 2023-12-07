'Without them I wouldn't be here' - Laura Pearson hails support from Dave Loughnane team as Lady In Havana scores

Apprentice Laura Pearson paid huge credit to trainer Dave Loughnane and his team for their support after she teamed up with new recruit Lady In Havana to land the 6f nursery.

The two-year-old finished a length clear of Badosa to provide the jockey with her 27th victory in Britain this year. Seventeen of those wins have come for Loughnane, and Pearson expressed her gratitude for the trainer's guidance.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Pearson said: "I'm getting there. It probably hurts people's ears because I'm always saying it, but without the Loughnane team I wouldn't be here, so it's all down to them.

"A lot of it is to do with confidence, and I don't think a lot of people realise how important that is. It's something I've been fortunate enough to have from the team I'm involved with – Dave is the first to give you a pat on the back and the first to pick you back up."

Lady In Havana, a daughter of Havana Grey, was making her first start for the yard after previously being trained by Amy Murphy, and Pearson believes there is a lot more to come.

She added: "She's learned quite a lot but the penny is still dropping and hopefully we can have a nice, fun winter with her. Every stride she took the penny was dropping more and she'll be an exciting prospect for the team."

Educate too savvy

John and Thady Gosden look to have another juvenile with plenty of potential in the shape of Educate , who made a winning start in the mile novice.

Ridden by Kieran Shoemark, the two-year-old son of Sea The Stars finished a head clear of the Roger Varian-trained favourite Regimental Code.

