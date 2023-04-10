'I recognised his head - it's hard to miss him!' - Asterion Forlonge clings on as Monkfish returns in style

Monkfish is not cooked yet, that's for sure. The giant chestnut, who won at back-to-back Cheltenham Festivals in 2020 and 2021, did not win on his comeback from a 713-day absence but that was the only real negative about his return in the Grade 2 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle.

Not seen since the Punchestown festival almost two years ago, Monkfish was closing on stablemate Asterion Forlonge with every stride but failed by half a length to reel him in. It was a fine effort nonetheless and could tee him up nicely for a tilt at the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers' Hurdle at Punchestown.

With Willie Mullins still recuperating from a hip operation at home, assistant trainer David Casey was on hand to confirm plans for Monkfish.

Casey said: "We're thrilled with Monkfish. He had plenty of build up work done but he'll improve again for it. Hopefully he'll be sound enough to go to Punchestown as well, he's in the same race. The idea is to keep him over hurdles for the end of the season and then maybe go back chasing next year. Hopefully he'll come out of it well and we're absolutely thrilled with the way he ran."

Asterion Forlonge jumps the last in the lead on his way to a first win for almost two years Credit: Patrick McCann

Asterion Forlonge is a top-notch horse on his day too as a former Grade 1 winner, and Paul Townend was impressed with the 11-8 favourite.

He said: "He was very straightforward today actually. At the second-last he went a little bit right, but he was very good overall in what was a messy race."

When asked whether he knew it was Monkfish challenging him close home, Townend replied: "I recognised his head, all right. It's hard to miss him! They're two good horses on their day and Monkfish showed there is still plenty of life left in him."

If you want to back Monkfish for the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup, you can get 25-1 (from 40) with Paddy Power.

Game gets lucky

Easy Game completed a hat-trick in the Grade 2 McInerney Properties Fairyhouse Chase, but he needed stablemate Janidil to depart at the last to do so.

The JP McManus-owned 8-11 favourite looked home for all money, but knuckled on landing at the back of the last after appearing to have met the fence on the perfect stride.

Casey said: "Janidil looks fine. He looked like he jumped it well but just didn't get out the landing gear or slipped on landing. Mark [Walsh] had given him a great ride and it looked like he was going to go and win the race so it's very unfortunate for him and connections."

He added: "It's great for Easy Game to win the race for a third time. Obviously he had a little bit of luck on his side but that's what you need sometimes. He's wonderful, I thought the ground would probably have gone a little bit soft for him today as he does like better ground. He was just there to pick up the pieces."

McNamara dreaming big

It has been a Willie wonderland all weekend at Fairyhouse, but Andrew McNamara managed to sneak his way on to the podium thanks to 33-1 shot Enjoy The Dream, who swept past odds-on Blood Destiny to land the Grade 2 Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle by three lengths.

Darragh O'Keeffe timed his challenge to perfection and nobody was as surprised as the winning trainer.

McNamara said: "I was hoping she would run a nice race and finish third or fourth but, at the back of the third-last she really started to latch on behind them. It's brilliant. She's a lovely filly and hopefully there's plenty more to come from her.

"I put her in the Grade 1 at Punchestown the other day and I was wondering if I was aiming a bit big with her and wasting an entry fee for the owner, but we're glad we're in it now."

