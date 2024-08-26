'We're aiming a bit higher' - Conrad Allen out for more after achieving best seasonal tally in 24 years

Trainer Conrad Allen is looking to the future after My Awele's victory in the 6f handicap made it his best season for 24 years in terms of winners.

The three-year-old, who broke her maiden at the fourth attempt, has taken Allen on to 13 winners for the year and it is his highest return in Britain since the 17 he achieved in 2000.

With help from some of his owners, Allen is hopeful of a few more victories on the board before the year concludes.

He said: "We're aiming a bit higher. We only have a very small team but we seem to be raising the quality with the help of some of my owners. They're spending a little bit more money and they're giving us nice horses to go to war with.

"Hopefully we can repay their faith with a few more winners this season. I'm not going to set a target but we had 12 last year and we're now ahead of that."

It was also a proud moment for the team as My Awele, who finished a length and three-quarters clear of Blue Force, suffered a significant injury last year and only made her debut in June.

Allen added: "We're very happy, particularly as she had a bad pelvic fracture last year and it has taken a long time to nurse her back to full health."

Treble joy

Kieran Shoemark completed a 152-1 treble when partnering Environment Amigo in the concluding 1m6f handicap. Earlier on the card, he scored on the James Owen-trained Mademoiselle in the opening 5f fillies' novice and on Tom Tate's Have You A Minute in the Class 6 mile handicap.

Jockey banned

Kevin Stott was handed a seven-day suspension after appearing to not ride out to the winning post on Five Winds in division one of the 6f handicap.

The stewards report said: "Kevin Stott, the rider of Five Winds, placed third, beaten by a nose, had failed to ride out to the winning post. After being interviewed and shown recordings of the incident, Stott was suspended for seven days for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures on a horse who could have finished second."

