'We'll take a treble any day of the year!' - travel nightmare no problem for Evan Williams as yard lands three-timer

A "terrible journey" from Evan Williams' yard to the track was made more than worthwhile as the trainer landed a 128-1 treble.

The day got off to rocky start with the horsebox getting stuck on a bridge on the way to the Devon course, but that was all but forgotten when Frankie Faulkner got off the mark at the second attempt over hurdles in the opening 2m2½f maiden hurdle under Williams' daughter Isabel.

Adam Wedge made it a double for the yard in the following 2m½f handicap chase on Heronord, who belatedly opened his account at the 24th time of asking, before Williams completed the treble when guiding Honey I'm Good to a comfortable victory in the 2m5f handicap chase.

The trainer said: "I know it's the middle of July but we'll take a treble any day of the year! Apparently they got stuck on a bridge on the way over. I didn't go down as Isabel was going, but they had a terrible journey, so it was nice they weren't affected too much."

Williams joked: "Sometimes it's nice to be born lucky. I've been on holiday and I only got back on Sunday, so I don't know much about the winners, but I'll take all the credit, definitely."

Frankie Faulkner and Honey I'm Good were recent recruits making only their second starts for Glamorgan-based Williams.

He said: "They've been a great advert for Welsh point-to-pointing. They came highly recommended from Anna Lewis, who used to own Frankie Faulkner, and Bradley [Gibbs], who trained Honey I'm Good, and I'd like to say thank you to the Welsh point-to-pointing fraternity as they pointed me towards these two horses.

"It means a lot to get recommended horses and then for them to go and win their races. It's fantastic."

