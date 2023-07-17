Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:15 Newton Abbot

'We'll take a treble any day of the year!' - travel nightmare no problem for Evan Williams as yard lands three-timer

Evan Williams: secured a poignant win with Ballinsker
Evan Williams: all three of his runners at Newton Abbot wonCredit: Gareth Everett
Play11 ran
14:15 Newton Abbot2m 2½f Hurdle, Maiden
Distance: 2m 2½fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Frankie Faulkner
    100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Ryder's Rock
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Fortunate Fred
    fav11/8

A "terrible journey" from Evan Williams' yard to the track was made more than worthwhile as the trainer landed a 128-1 treble.

The day got off to rocky start with the horsebox getting stuck on a bridge on the way to the Devon course, but that was all but forgotten when Frankie Faulkner got off the mark at the second attempt over hurdles in the opening 2m2½f maiden hurdle under Williams' daughter Isabel.

Adam Wedge made it a double for the yard in the following 2m½f handicap chase on Heronord, who belatedly opened his account at the 24th time of asking, before Williams completed the treble when guiding Honey I'm Good to a comfortable victory in the 2m5f handicap chase.

The trainer said: "I know it's the middle of July but we'll take a treble any day of the year! Apparently they got stuck on a bridge on the way over. I didn't go down as Isabel was going, but they had a terrible journey, so it was nice they weren't affected too much."

Williams joked: "Sometimes it's nice to be born lucky. I've been on holiday and I only got back on Sunday, so I don't know much about the winners, but I'll take all the credit, definitely."

Frankie Faulkner and Honey I'm Good were recent recruits making only their second starts for Glamorgan-based Williams.

He said: "They've been a great advert for Welsh point-to-pointing. They came highly recommended from Anna Lewis, who used to own Frankie Faulkner, and Bradley [Gibbs], who trained Honey I'm Good, and I'd like to say thank you to the Welsh point-to-pointing fraternity as they pointed me towards these two horses.

"It means a lot to get recommended horses and then for them to go and win their races. It's fantastic."

Read these next:

Kevin Philippart de Foy yard mourning death of work-rider and 'fantastic lad' Jordan Smith  

The Front Page: the potential 'disaster' looming for Irish racing  

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 17 July 2023Last updated 17:58, 17 July 2023
icon
14:15 Newton AbbotPlay
Visit attheraces.com Maiden Hurdle (GBB Race)11 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Frankie Faulkner
    100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Ryder's Rock
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Fortunate Fred
    fav11/8
more inReports
more inReports