The Front Page: the potential 'disaster' looming for Irish racing

Racing Post editor Tom Kerr is joined by Jonathan Harding, James Stevens and deputy Ireland editor David Jennings for the latest edition of the Front Page.

James chews over last week's action, including Shaquille's wild run in the July Cup and superstar two-year-old City Of Troy. David reveals the latest on the new Irish gambling law which could cause major repercussions for racing TV channels and Jonathan discusses the latest in the Hillsin affair and uncovers a troubling statistic about inexperienced riders.

