Kevin Philippart de Foy yard mourning death of work-rider and 'fantastic lad' Jordan Smith

Newmarket is mourning the death of work-rider Jordan Smith who was found at the premises of his employer Kevin Philippart de Foy on Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old was a respected member of the team at Machell Place, where Philippart de Foy started training at the end of 2020, and more recently the King’s Yard at Egerton Stud, which he took on as a second yard last year.

Police were called to Egerton Stud on the Cambridge Road on Saturday morning after Smith’s body was discovered by a fellow staff member. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Philippart de Foy said: "Everyone at Machell Place and Egerton Stables is devastated. He had been a member of my team here for two years and has been a fantastic lad. He looked after Valfortino, who won the Victoria Cup last year, and had taken him racing at York only the day before his death when he finished second. He loved his horse.”

He added: “Jordan enjoyed his cricket and was supposed to play against the Newmarket trainers on Sunday. He joined us from David Simcock and before that he was based in Yorkshire. We got to know him well and he had a great personality and was a very hard worker. It’s very sad what has happened.”

As a mark of respect, Philippart de Foy withdrew both his intended runners at Ascot on Saturday, Max Mayhem and Sonemos, and made no declarations on Monday.

The trainer added: “I must say Racing Welfare have been fantastic over the last few days. They’ve been very supportive to staff members who worked with Jordan every day. We are lucky to have such a charity in Newmarket who are doing a brilliant job.”

As well as being a respected member of staff at Philippart de Foy's yard, Smith was a keen cricketer who played for Newmarket CC second team. There was a minute’s silence in his memory before the start of the annual Newmarket CC XI versus Newmarket Trainers XI match at Dullingham on Sunday.

All players wore black armbands and Newmarket captain Mark Nunn said: “Jordan played for Newmarket Cricket Club and was a talented batsmen and clubman, often sitting on the roller up the Severals [Newmarket CC’s former home] enjoying a beer. This is absolutely tragic news for his family, friends, colleagues and club members. Rest In peace Jordan Smith.”

The Racing Welfare helpline on 0800 6300443.